Citizens Bank Renews Partnership with Feeding America® to Combat Hunger

PROVIDENCE, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For the second consecutive year, Citizens Bank will join forces with Feeding America®, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, contributing $1 million as a Leadership-level partner to further broaden and deepen its efforts to fight hunger. As part of this contribution, Citizens will direct $133,000 to Feeding America’s Ending Hunger initiative, which focuses on helping people increase their financial well-being and long-term food security.

The renewed partnership was formally announced by Citizens Bank Chairman and CEO Bruce Van Saun and Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank on Monday, Nov. 4, as part of a forum with community partners examining innovative approaches that are providing progress both nationally and locally towards ending hunger.

“Our partnership with Feeding America makes a tremendous impact across the communities we serve and beyond, particularly because the need is so great,” said Bruce Van Saun, Chairman and CEO, Citizens Financial Group. “The effects of food insecurity are felt in communities big and small, and this collaboration enables us to extend the reach of our efforts to combat this fundamental issue.”

In 2018, during the first year of the Citizens partnership with Feeding America, more than 30 programs received funding in 21 markets. The renewed funding announced today has further extended that reach, funding at least 32 programs in 23 markets so far this year.

Through the Citizens Helping Citizens Fight Hunger initiative, which includes its partnership with Feeding America, the bank helped provide 8.2 million meals* to people in need. Looking forward, Citizens anticipates exceeding that number of meals and supports a variety of programs such as Striking Out Hunger in Rhode Island, the KDKA Feed the Kids Summer Telethon in Pittsburgh, Phans Feeding Families in Philadelphia, Hunger Free Summer in Michigan, and Spring for Meals in Boston.

“One in nine Americans face hunger, including more than 11 million children. Feeding America is grateful to Citizens Bank for recognizing the need in their communities and for stepping up in the fight to end hunger,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. “Through our partnership, Feeding America and member food banks will provide more meals to children and families in need.”

Citizens’ investment in combating hunger is a longstanding and important one for the bank. Citizens Helping Citizens Fight Hunger initiative is rooted in the belief that when people and communities reach their potential, we all thrive. More information on Citizens Helping Citizens Fight Hunger is available here.

*$1 helps Feeding America provide at least 10 meals through local member food banks.

