Boston Market® Opens at TA Travel Center in Lafayette, Louisiana

WESTLAKE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TravelCenters of America Inc. has opened a Boston Market® at its TA travel center in Lafayette, Louisiana. The restaurant is located at Interstate 10 and State Road 182, mile marker 101, and offers a sit-down dining option for professional drivers, highway travelers and the local community.

Guests can expect quality homestyle meals at a convenient value. Boston Market® features fresh, never frozen, all-natural chicken and USDA choice prime rib cooked in rotisserie ovens and an extensive selection of sides and made-from-scratch cornbread. The restaurant is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Boston Market® is operated by TA Restaurant Group (TARG). This is the second Boston Market® restaurant operated by TARG.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) is the nation's largest publicly traded full-service travel center network. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, its more than 21,000 employees serve customers in over 260 locations in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA®, Petro Stopping Centers® and TA Express® brands. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, car and truck parking and other services and amenities dedicated to providing great experiences for professional drivers and the general motoring public. TravelCenters of America operates nearly 650 full-service and quick-service restaurants and 10 proprietary brands, including Quaker Steak and Lube®, Iron Skillet® and Country Pride®. For more information, visit www.ta-petro.com.

About TA Restaurant Group

The TA Restaurant Group includes nearly 650 quick-service and full-service restaurants, with 8 proprietary restaurant brands including Quaker Steak & Lube®, Iron Skillet® and Country Pride®. The TA Restaurant Group is a division of TravelCenters of America Inc. For more information, please visit www.ta-petro.com.

About Boston Market®

Headquartered in Golden, Colorado, Boston Market Corporation has given time back to busy families and individuals for more than 30 years with quality, homestyle meals at a convenient value in more than 373 U.S. locations. Known as the experts in rotisserie cooking, the company prepares fresh chicken and USDA choice Prime Rib in signature rotisserie ovens and features an extensive selection of homestyle sides and made-from-scratch cornbread. As one of the country's largest providers of catering services, Boston Market offers convenient, same-day orders and delivery for corporate and personal events of all sizes. In January 2017, Boston Market officially launched its “Quality Guarantee,” which acts as a continued commitment to all guests that Boston Market will serve all-natural and fresh, never frozen, gluten-free, whole chicken with no added hormones, steroids, antibiotics or MSG. For more information, visit the company's website at www.bostonmarket.com. For the latest news and deals, follow @bostonmarket on Twitter or join us on Facebook.