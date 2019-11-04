Sypris Awarded Long-Term Supply Agreement

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sypris Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq/GM: SYPR), announced today that it has entered into a long-term contract with Sistemas Automotrices De Mexico (Sisamex). Under terms of the agreement, Sypris Technologies will supply components for use in the transmission of a leading global all-terrain and powersports recreational vehicle series. Production begins immediately. Terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Paul Larochelle, Vice President and General Manager of Sypris Technologies Mexico, Inc., commented, “This important project leverages our 30-plus years of experience in engineering and manufacturing high-quality components for the demanding requirements of transportation applications in North America.

“These distinctive machines cover a variety of applications, including desert racers, trail, rock climbing, mudding, performance, work and adventure riding. We are proud to be a supplier of high precision, durable components for one of the most recognized, robust off-road vehicle series produced today.”

Sypris Technologies, Inc. is a premier manufacturer and supplier of drivetrain and other critical components for the commercial vehicle, automotive, recreational vehicle, mining, agriculture and energy markets. Sypris is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky with facilities in the U.S. and Mexico, Sypris continues to meet the needs of its customers after more than 90 years of service. For more information about the Company, visit its Web site at www.sypris.com.