Meatless Farm Enters U.S. Restaurant Scene; Taps NYC’s Pomodoro Rosso as First Restaurant Partner

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Meatless Farm Co, the plant-based food company that recently launched its meat-free burgers and ground into 450 U.S. Whole Foods Market locations, today announced its partnership with New York City restaurant Pomodoro Rosso. The iconic Upper West Side Italian restaurant will be the first in the U.S. to add Meatless Farm’s plant-based products to its menu. Beginning today, guests can order from the restaurant’s ‘Meatless Monday’ menu, which consists of Pomodoro’s signature italian dishes, reimagined with 100% plant-based ground in place of traditional meat.

Now, as part of its larger mission of educating audiences on the personal and environmental benefits of swapping out meat with plant-based meals even just one day a week, the company is unveiling its new Meatless Monday initiative by partnering with traditional restaurants across the country.

Pomodoro Rosso, which has been a local New York staple for nearly 30 years, piloted its new meatless menu with a mixed group of influential NYC vegans, vegetarians and self-proclaimed meat-eaters in early October. Based on the success of the early trial, restaurateur Peter Condouris has designed a comprehensive menu, which will coincide with the restaurant’s regular menu each Monday.

The new Meatless Monday menu will feature:

Meatless Lasagna – Inspired by an old family recipe, Pomodoro’s lasagna has been reimagined with Meatless Farm’s plant-based ground alternative with no sacrifice to its signature taste

Gnocchi Bolognese – Handmade gnocchi topped with a meat-free Bolognese sauce made with Meatless Farm's plant-based ground

Penne Bolognese – Meat-free Bolognese sauce covers freshly made penne pasta and serves as Pomodoro's most popular vegan dish

Classic Meatless Meatballs – One of Pomodoro best-selling dishes reimagined with Meatless Farm meat-free ground and served on a bed of spicy red sauce

Stuffed Meatless Meatballs – Traditional Italian meatballs but meat-free and filled with Gorgonzola; topped with Pomodoro's signature spicy red sauce

Wood Fired Pizzetta with Meatless Crumbles– Petite pizza cooked in Pomodoro's wood fired oven and topped with mozzarella and Meatless Farm's meat-free crumbles

“ The restaurant scene was the natural next step for Meatless Farm following our fast-growth in grocery stores across the globe. Pomodoro was an ideal partner for our new Meatless Monday initiative, and as the first restaurant in the U.S. to add our plant-based products, because of its home-like feel, family focus, and authentic and fresh Italian fare,” said Kasper Vesth, General Manager, North America at The Meatless Farm Co. “ We’re driving a new way of thinking within a traditional cuisine through our products and we look forward to expanding to other cuisines and regions.”

“ We’ve been a staple in the New York City restaurant community for 26 years, and we’re always looking for ways to expand our offerings and reach a wider audience. Our partnership with Meatless Farm is the perfect way to do that,” said Peter Condouris, owner of Pomodoro. “ Our new Meatless Mondays not only allow us to offer more options to vegetarians and vegans, but we’re able to share with our other customers, who are meat-eaters, that substituting a plant-based alternative doesn’t have to sacrifice the taste of a dish.”

Meatless Farm is expanding into restaurants in the U.S. and Europe; this news follows the addition of its plant-based burgers to the menus of 880 JD Wetherspoon locations in the U.K.

About The Meatless Farm Co

The Meatless Farm Co is a plant-based protein company known for its meat-free burger patties, meatless ground and sausage products. Almost indistinguishable from meat in terms of taste and texture, Meatless Farm’s products are 100% plant-based, gluten-free and made using the highest-quality, non-GMO ingredients available. The company launched in the UK in 2018 and has since expanded into Europe, Canada and the UAE. In 2019, it entered the U.S. market via a partnership with Whole Foods Market that spans more than 450 locations. The company was founded by Morten Toft Bech after he and his wife discovered the difficulty of preparing quick and easy protein-filled meals for their family, who follow a predominantly plant-based diet.

About Pomodoro

Pomodoro is an iconic Upper West Side restaurant known by many as the ‘breakup restaurant’ after Kramer and George broke up there on the hit show Seinfeld. The restaurant was founded in 1993 and since then, its homestyle cooking and exceptional pasta has made it a leading Italian restaurant in Manhattan. Pomodoro is located on 229 Columbus Avenue in New York City.