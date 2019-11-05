SolarWinds Expands Global Distribution Relationship with Ingram Micro

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced the expansion of its Ingram Micro distributor relationship. Tapping further into Ingram Micro’s network as the world’s largest technology distributor meaningfully extends the SolarWinds® market presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

Building on the success of its existing relationship with Ingram Micro in Singapore and Hong Kong, the expansion further extends the reach of the SolarWinds IT management software portfolio in China and Indonesia, as well as Pakistan and Afghanistan, to include key industry verticals such as finance, insurance, manufacturing, and other commercial sectors. The expanded relationship will also support the availability and access to the full range of SolarWinds networking, IT systems, database management, and security technologies for Ingram Micro’s customers.

Ingram Micro will also be distributing the SolarWinds MSP product portfolio, including SolarWinds Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM), to its customers in Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines. In addition to distribution, Ingram Micro will be using the MSP portfolio to provide Network Operations Center (NOC) services to their customers to help them achieve scalability, provide new revenue opportunities, and to create an efficient service delivery resource.

Mike Zilis, EVP global group president of Asia Pacific at Ingram Micro, said: “With the current volatility and disruption in the cyber world, organizations are pressured to increase their vigilance on securing their IT systems and assets. SolarWinds is a timely and important addition to our existing vast enterprise portfolio that enhances our offering to the channel as a solution aggregator. We are confident that this relationship will extend the reach of SolarWinds solutions to the channels and additional services to offer.”

“Organisations are stepping up their security practices, both proactive and reactive. In the current complex environment, the IT professional’s scope is evolving and being challenged daily. It is critical to have the right skillset, but equally important to invest in and deploy the right tools. We are excited to add these highly complementary solutions offering to our product portfolio and have the opportunity to collaborate with SolarWinds to further broaden our collective reach across EMEA channels,” added Mark Snider, executive vice president and group president of EMEA at Ingram Micro.

“We have an excellent relationship with Ingram Micro, enabling us to leverage their strong footprint across Asia-Pacific. With its substantial go-to-market advantages, extensive network of resellers and manufacturers, and leadership experience in emerging and fast-growing cloud, IoT, cybersecurity, AI, collaboration, and technology-as-a-service solutions, Ingram Micro will connect us to new customers across Asia-Pacific markets,” said David Cronk, senior vice president of international sales, SolarWinds. “With its deep understanding of our end-to-end hybrid IT performance management solutions, we’re looking forward to working with Ingram Micro to solve technology professionals’ problems and make IT easier.”

“We anticipate major growth in the managed services market throughout Asia-Pacific over the next few years and believe the combined strength of our solution portfolio and Ingram Micro’s local presence and expertise will help accelerate growth and success for service providers,” said Johannes Kamleitner, vice president of global channel sales, SolarWinds MSP. “Our solutions are powerful and easy to use—we have a proven formula that helps MSPs scale their service delivery through automation and efficiency to help drive IT value across their respective markets.”

