Ellucian Announces Cloud Acceleration Program

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ellucian, the world’s leading provider of software and services built to power higher education, today announced that it has launched a new initiative in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) designed to both streamline and accelerate digital transformation and cloud adoption for higher education.

The limited-time Cloud Acceleration program is available to all Ellucian Banner and Ellucian Colleague on-premise customers considering the move to the cloud in 2020. Starting today, November 4 and running through December 31 of this year, eligible customers can sign the Cloud Acceleration option. Ellucian customers that take advantage of the program will benefit from expert guidance, specialized tools and pricing options designed to accelerate the move to the cloud. This program will offer a cloud readiness assessment services package, preferred cloud contracting and other tools and resources for driving the people, processes and technology changes required for cloud adoption.

“Student expectations and the rapid transformation in higher education are putting greater pressure than ever on institutions to change, and change quickly,” said Ellucian SVP of Strategy and Operations Melissa King. “Moving key systems to the cloud is critical to meeting many of those expectations and to helping leaders better drive empowered change; yet many institutions struggle with the time, cost and change management required to make this move.”

“As the market leader in higher ed technology, Ellucian is working with our customers and AWS to shape the digital future of higher education,” King continued. “We are providing our customers with the tools, resources and programs needed in order to help them address their unique challenges.”

“We are committed to helping higher education institutions realize all of the benefits the cloud has to offer,” said AWS Worldwide Public Sector Director, US Education Sales Ann Merrihew.

Ellucian institutions eligible for this limited-time Cloud Acceleration program will be receiving notification with the details of the program or may contact their account executive directly.

