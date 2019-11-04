Morrow Sodali and SWIPRA Services enter collaboration for corporate governance and engagement services in Switzerland

ZURICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Morrow Sodali, the international governance and shareholder services firm, and SWIPRA Services AG, Switzerland’s center of competence in corporate governance, announced today the formation of a partnership to provide comprehensive governance, sustainability and stakeholder engagement services for Swiss companies.

The collaboration between Morrow Sodali and SWIPRA will provide companies in Switzerland with a holistic framework to deal effectively with Corporate Governance, Corporate Social Responsibility and other stakeholder issues. Together the partners combine the understanding of investors’ concerns and expectations as well as the capability to consult from the perspective of the company, its key stakeholders and economic research.

Barbara Heller, SWIPRA Services’ Managing Partner, said, “We are enthusiastic to join forces with Morrow Sodali. The role that SWIPRA has established as Switzerland’s leading specialists in corporate governance and engagement is perfectly aligned with Morrow Sodali’s full-service approach, combining top-quality local expertise with a global reach and perspective. This collaboration allows our organizations to become the leading service providers in Switzerland in this field.”

Morrow Sodali Global Corporate Director Giulio Pediconi said, “In today’s market, corporations around the world are facing intense scrutiny with respect to the ESG issues that affect their business. Working together, Morrow Sodali and SWIPRA Services can offer Swiss companies and their boards of directors a comprehensive and unique set of services to deal with these global issues in the context of Swiss regulations and business practice.”

Morrow Sodali and SWIPRA’s combined service package includes both advisory and transactional capabilities:

Corporate governance analytics and strategic advice

Director education and board evaluation services

Organizational structures ensuring independent decision making and related board processes

Shareholder engagement support and stakeholder outreach

Activism preparedness and response

Institutional investor relations, messaging and communication

AGM planning and vote solicitation campaigns

Capital markets intelligence

About SWIPRA

SWIPRA Services is a Swiss corporate governance specialist providing services to listed companies and their boards of directors as well as to institutional investors. Its holistic approach and integrated view on corporate governance and corporate social responsibility guide the identification and management of relevant governance risks. SWIPRA Services advises boards of directors and executive managements in creating sound and modern corporate governance frameworks for the long-term benefit of the company and its stakeholders and supports institutional investors in their stewardship activities and dialogue with Swiss investee companies and with particular Swiss institutional knowledge. SWIPRA Services was established in 2013 and integrates practical knowledge and experience with principles of value-based management and empirically relevant findings.

About Morrow Sodali

Morrow Sodali is a leading provider of strategic advice and shareholder services to corporate clients around the world.

The firm provides corporate boards and executives with strategic advice and services relating to corporate governance, shareholder and bondholder communication and engagement, capital markets intelligence, proxy solicitation, shareholder activism and mergers and acquisitions.

From headquarters in New York and London, and offices and partners in major capital markets, Morrow Sodali serves more than 700 corporate clients in 40 countries, including many of the world’s largest multinational corporations. In addition to listed and private companies, its clients include mutual funds, ETFs, stock exchanges and membership associations.