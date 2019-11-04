Capco and Candela Labs Announce APAC Regional Partnership

LONDON & BANGALORE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capco, a leading technology and management consultancy dedicated to the financial services industry, and Candela Labs, a technology firm specializing in automation and digitalization solutions for insurance firms and banks, today announced a new strategic partnership.

The partnership brings together Capco’s consulting and implementation expertise, and its delivery capabilities around business transformation and technology integration, with Candela Labs’ cloud-native suite of intelligent automation solutions for digital transformation for financial services firms.

Capco and Candela Labs will work together to deliver digital transformation programs in a more agile, seamless and cost-effective way across the entire value chain of key business activities for financial services firms.

Neil Ramchandran, APAC Managing Partner at Capco, said:

“Fundamental demographic and market shifts in Asia mean that insurers are reassessing their products, processes and supporting technologies to ensure they stay relevant in this new era. The effective application of emerging technologies will be critical to earn the right to play and win in the region.”

“Our partnership with Candela Labs underscores our commitment to helping insurers address these challenges and seize the opportunities before them. Together we will offer a full-service capability across key APAC markets that draws upon our complementary expertise and solutions, as well as our combined regional presence. We look forward to working closely with Arsh Maini and his team.”

Arsh Maini, Chief Executive at Candela Labs, said:

“There has never been a more exciting time to be providing technology-led solution to insurers. Truly successful automation and digital programmes require significant depth of capabilities across multiple dimensions - including technology, industry and market knowledge, and programme and change management. The partnership between Candela Labs and Capco brings together these capabilities, though one seamless team for our clients. Our clients’ success will be our focus and the true measure of how well our partnership performs.”

Notes for editors:

Capco is a global technology and management consultancy dedicated to the financial services industry. Our professionals combine innovative thinking with unrivalled industry knowledge to offer our clients consulting expertise, complex technology and package integration, transformation delivery and managed services to move their organizations forward. Through our collaborative and efficient approach, we help our clients successfully innovate, increase revenue, manage risk and regulatory change, reduce costs, and enhance controls. We specialize primarily in banking, capital markets, wealth and asset management and insurance. We also have an energy consulting practice in the US. We serve our clients from offices in leading financial centers across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit our web site at www.capco.com, or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Candela Labs Candela Labs is a technology firm specializing in Intelligent Automation solutions that help make insurance firms and banks more agile, efficient and effective. Candela Labs focuses on transforming processes around customer experiences, acquisitions, service, underwriting and claims. Pre-built elements swiftly digitalise and automate customer and internal journeys.

Our Intelligent Automation Fabric solution enables seamless implementation and connectivity across front-end digital solutions, automation of core business processes and the integration with back-end systems. Further information can be found at www.candelalabs.io