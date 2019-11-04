United Digestive Expands in Georgia, Partners with the Center for Digestive & Liver Health

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United Digestive, a physician practice management company focused on gastroenterology, today announced its partnership with Savannah-based Center for Digestive & Liver Health (CDLH).

For more than 25 years, CDLH has been the leading provider of gastrointestinal services to Savannah, Ga., and surrounding communities. CDLH operates three clinics and one endoscopy center, and its care team includes 10 physicians and four advanced practice providers.

“This partnership with United Digestive will allow us to reduce our administrative burden while continuing to focus on our highest priority, providing exceptional care for our patients,” said Dr. Edward Rydzak, co-founder of CDLH. “We are excited to be part of a quality-driven organization that brings not only great operational support and resources for our team, but also ensures its physicians maintain control of decisions related to patient care.”

United Digestive provides strong operational infrastructure and management services for GI practices including: finance, regulatory, technology, payer relations, human resources, and a full-service back office that can be leveraged across a significantly larger geographic footprint. The company brings operational best practices to GI groups while allowing providers to retain their clinical independence with a continued emphasis on exceptional patient care.

“We are pleased to partner with such a high-quality practice as CDLH and look forward to building on our shared foundation of excellence as we continue to grow together,” said Mark Gilreath, CEO of United Digestive.

About United Digestive

United Digestive is an Atlanta-based physician practice management company focused on delivering value for GI physicians and gastroenterology practices nationwide. The company serves independent practices by leveraging advanced operational infrastructure and insights to reduce administrative burden, while supporting clinicians’ objective to provide the highest-quality patient care.