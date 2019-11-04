Actress and Singer/Songwriter Mandy Moore Kicks off shopDisney.com|Disney store - Toys for Tots Holiday Collaboration at Disney Store, Part of the World’s Ultimate Toy Drive

Mandy Moore with U.S. Marines and Holiday Mickey kick off shopDisney.com| Disney store's Holiday campaign at Glendale Galleria Disney store. Now through December 15, 2019, for every new, unwrapped toy donated at a Disney store in the U.S. or online through shopDisney.com, Disney will donate $1 to Toys for Tots (toysfortots.org) (Photo: Business Wire)

GLENDALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Actress and singer/songwriter Mandy Moore was on hand to help announce the holiday collaboration between shopDisney.com|Disney store and Toys for Tots. Moore joined Holiday Mickey and U.S. Marines at the Glendale Galleria Disney store to donate new, unwrapped toys for children in need. For the second year in a row, shopDisney.com | Disney store have teamed up with Toys for Tots to help bring joy to less fortunate children this holiday season. Disney will donate $1 to Toys for Tots (toysfortots.org) for every new, unwrapped toy donated at a Disney store in the U.S. or online through shopDisney.com now through December 15, 2019. The campaign is part of the World’s Ultimate Toy Drive, hosted by Disney. Stay tuned for more opportunities to participate in the World’s Ultimate Toy Drive throughout the holiday season.

“Disney’s relationship with Toys for Tots has spanned more than seven decades, beginning with Walt Disney and his animators designing the original train logo that is still in use today,” said Edward Park, senior vice president, Unified Retail, Disney Parks, Experiences & Products. “The spirit of giving is so important to me and our outstanding Cast, and we are proud to share the magic of the holiday season with children in need across the country.”

In addition to donating a new, unwrapped toy, Guests can support Toys for Tots by purchasing a Mickey Mouse Holiday Train pin. Disney will donate $1 to Toys for Tots (toysfortots.org) for every Mickey Mouse Holiday Train pin purchased at a U.S. Disney store or on shopDisney.com from Nov. 2 – Dec. 24, 2019.

There are many ways to celebrate and enjoy the holiday season with shopDisney.com|Disney store:

Starting today, Guests can join “Disney store’s Magical Wishes” event with interactive theater activities featuring Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse on screen in store to get everyone in the holiday spirit. Magical Wishes takes place every evening at 7 P.M. from November 2 through December 23. For more information visit www.shopdisney.com/events

shopDisney.com|Disney store revealed its 2019 Top Holiday Toys for Disney fans and gift-givers alike. The top items include toys inspired by everyone’s favorite Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel characters including the Toy Story Mini Figure Set, Mickey Mouse Kids Kitchen, Disney Train and Station Playset by The LEGO Group, Marvel Thanos Talking Action Figure along with items inspired by key holiday movies including a Disney Frozen 2 Anna and Elsa Doll set and Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker Deluxe Figure Play Set. Shop in-store or online and browse the Top Holiday Toys here and full Holiday Gift Guide here .

To continue the gift-giving spirit, shopDisney.com| Disney store released a “2019 Holiday Guide” in all U.S. Disney stores. The holiday catalog includes Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel toys, gifts, décor and more for kids and families available at shopDisney.com|Disney store.

shopDisney.com|Disney store continues to offer a broad selection of toys, collectibles and uniquely designed gifts across Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel for fans of all ages across fashion, accessories, toys, tech, home and more.

For more information about Toys for Tots, go to www.toysfortots.org

About Disney store and shopDisney

Disney store, which debuted in 1987, is owned and operated by Disney in North America, Europe, Japan and China. Disney store carries high-quality products, including exclusive product lines that support and promote Disney’s key entertainment initiatives and characters from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel. shopDisney.com is the ecommerce destination for guests of all ages, offering a curated selection of the best product from Disney store, Disney Consumer Products licensees, global collections and collaborations, and Disney Parks and Resorts, including trend fashion and accessories, toys, home and collectibles. Disney store and shopDisney offer magical shopping experiences that can only be delivered by Disney, one of the world’s largest and most successful entertainment companies. There are currently 205 Disney store locations in North America; more than 40 Disney store locations in Japan; two locations in Shanghai, China including a flagship; and more than 70 Disney store locations in Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, Spain, and the United Kingdom, plus online storeswww.shopdisney.co.uk, www.shopdisney.de, www.shopdisney.es, www.shopdisney.fr, www.shopdisney.it, and www.disneystore.co.jp. Disney store and shopDisney are the retail merchandising arms of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, the business segment of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) and its affiliates that extends the Disney brand to merchandise.

For more information, please visit dcpi.disney.com/disney-store or follow us at www.facebook.com/shopDisney,www.instagram.com/shopDisney and www.twitter.com/shopDisney.

About Marine Toys for Tots

Toys for Tots, a 72-year national charitable program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides happiness and hope to disadvantaged children during each Christmas holiday season. The toys, books and other gifts collected and distributed by the Marines offer these children recognition, confidence and a positive memory for a lifetime. It is such experiences that help children become responsible citizens and caring members of their community. Last year the Marine Toys for Tots Program fulfilled the holiday hopes and dreams of 7 million less fortunate children in over 800 communities nationwide. Since 1947 over 258 million children have been assisted. The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is a not for profit organization authorized by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Department of Defense to provide fundraising and other necessary support for the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. For more information, visit www.toysfortots.org.

