New York & Company Celebrates Holiday State of Mind and Philanthropic Giving this Season

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New York & Company, a subsidiary of RTW Retailwinds (NYSE: RTW) and one of the largest omni-channel women’s specialty retailers offering exclusive celebrity and sub-brand collections, today unveiled its holiday campaign: Holiday State of Mind. The campaign aims to celebrate the love, magic, and nostalgia of New York City during the holidays. New York & Company is also proud to announce its 11th year partnering with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® for its annual St. Jude Thanks and Giving® campaign.

“I love New York City during the holidays and more so, I love the feeling of togetherness that the holidays bring. Every year, I am amazed at the generosity our customers show St. Jude. It’s so great to see everyone embracing the holiday spirit,” says Greg Scott, CEO RTW Retailwinds. “This season, New York & Company is hiring an additional 1,000 store associates across the nation to help execute Holiday State of Mind and our St. Jude fundraising initiative. I’m very excited to see this campaign come to life.”

“I am so proud to be associated with a brand that embraces diversity, celebrates inclusivity, offers great fashion at amazing value and supports causes that are important to us,” says Eva Mendes, who has collaborated with New York & Company since 2013 and has supported St. Jude through her designs. For the 2019 holiday season, New York & Company has once again partnered with St. Jude to create co-branded merchandise with 50% of the purchase price going directly to the organization whose mission is to understand, treat and defeat childhood cancers and other life-threatening diseases.

New York & Company has donated over $32 million to St. Jude to date, largely crediting its customer base for its continuous support since the partnership began in 2008. This dedication of customers and employees has contributed to the Company solidifying its place as one of St. Jude’s largest corporate partners. Every year, the Company continues to not only reach, but also exceed its fundraising goals.

Launching with this campaign is the Holiday State of Mind Sweepstakes. Entrants can join by following New York & Company’s Instagram account (@nyandcompany) and liking and commenting on the sweepstakes posts. The winner—to be announced early December—will win a trip for two to NYC during the holidays, Broadway tickets, and New York & Company gift cards. “Our brand DNA is rooted in NYC so naturally we wanted to give the winner the ultimate NYC experience during the most magical time of year,” says Mr. Scott.

Additional information about the campaign and sweepstakes can be found at nyandcompany.com.

About RTW Retailwinds, Inc.

RTW Retailwinds, Inc. is a specialty women's omni-channel and digitally enabled retailer with a powerful multi-brand lifestyle platform providing curated fashion solutions that are versatile, on-trend, and stylish at a great value. The specialty retailer, first incorporated in 1918, has grown to now operate 414 retail and outlet locations in 35 states while also growing a substantial eCommerce business. The Company's portfolio includes branded merchandise from New York & Company, Fashion to Figure, Happy x Nature, and collaborations with Eva Mendes, Gabrielle Union and Kate Hudson. The Company's branded merchandise is sold exclusively at its retail locations and online at www.nyandcompany.com, www.fashiontofigure.com, www.happyxnature.com, and through its rental subscription businesses at www.nyandcompanycloset.com and www.fashiontofigurecloset.com. Additionally, certain product, press releases and SEC filing information concerning the Company are available at the Company's website: www.nyandcompany.com.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, sharing stories and videos from St. Jude Inspire, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter and Instagram and subscribing to its YouTube channel.