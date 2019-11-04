American Girl to Unveil Holiday Windows in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles in Collaboration With Swarovski® Crystals

One of three American Girl Holiday Collector dolls created in collaboration with Swarovski crystals, each of which retails for $5,000 and will be showcased at American Girl's holiday window unveiling celebrations at their flagship stores in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles. (Photo: Business Wire)

MIDDLETON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Girl, the inspiring world of dolls, content and experiences, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT), today announced it has teamed up with Swarovski® crystals to create this year’s dazzling holiday windows for its flagship stores in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles. Officially unveiling on Friday, November 8, the holiday windows feature an American Girl-inspired winter wonderland radiating with 350 Swarovski crystal strands across the three retail locations, and in New York, an additional 130lbs of Swarovski crystal star dust will bedeck the space. Guests to the window unveil celebrations will be among the first to see, pose with, and even purchase an exclusive American Girl Holiday Collector doll, each of which took over 40 hours to hand embellish with over 5,000 Swarovski crystals and beads and will retail for $5,000.

Grammy Award-winning artist Ciara will serve as VIP host for the window reveal at American Girl New York (75 Rockefeller Plaza) starting at 6 p.m. The evening will feature exclusive photo ops, seasonal crafts, a free signature hairstyle for dolls and girls at the American Girl Salon, delicious food and beverages, and special giveaways. Guests can also enjoy festive music from The Stage Theater School singers and violin prodigy Pilar Hill, as well as the store’s all-new experiences, including Julie’s Groovy World and the Doll Hospital. During New York’s VIP event, 10% of sales will go to Russell Wilson and Ciara’s Why Not You Foundation that empowers change in the world, one individual and one child at a time. A limited number of public tickets will be released on Eventbrite at 9 a.m. (EST) on Nov. 4.

“ American Girl has always been the ultimate place to celebrate the holidays,” said Jamie Cygielman, General Manager of American Girl. “ This year, we’re taking the anticipation to a whole new level featuring a first-ever collaboration with Swarovski. We can’t wait to light up the city together with our dazzling holiday window displays, and inside the store we’ll wow fans with our limited-edition collector dolls. Plus, in New York, Grammy-winning artist Ciara will join us to ring in the season in style.”

Michelle Rice, SVP Operations of Swarovski Professional North America stated, “ We are very proud to partner with American Girl for the first time in such a multi-dimensional way. From creating bespoke collectible dolls, to adding the Swarovski sparkle to their flagship stores and to the Christmas trees of thousands of homes across America with an exclusive ornament, our goal with this partnership is to make imaginations sparkle and who better to do that with than American Girl.”

American Girl’s Holiday window unveil events in Chicago and Los Angeles are open to the public and include a special window reveal, followed by a delicious dinner in the signature Café, plus a build-your-own hot chocolate station, photo ops, holiday cookie decorating, and exclusive giveaways. For event details or to make a reservation, consumers can visit americangirl.com/retail.

American Girl’s holiday windows will be on display throughout the season from Nov. 8 – Dec. 31. Other family-friendly holiday events are being held across the company’s 17 U.S. retail locations, including Gingerbread House Decorating, Holiday Teas, Holiday Cookie Decorating, and Holiday Doll Hair Salon Spectaculars. Additional information is available at americangirl.com/retail.

ABOUT AMERICAN GIRL

American Girl is a premium brand for girls and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT, www.mattel.com), a leading global children's entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of quality toys and consumer products. Headquartered in Middleton, WI, American Girl offers an inspiring world of dolls, content, and experiences that nourish a girl’s spirit and help develop her strength of character. Best-selling lines include Truly Me™, Girl of the Year™, Bitty Baby™, WellieWishers™, and American Girl’s classic historical characters. The company sells products through its award-winning catalogue, on americangirl.com, in its proprietary U.S. experiential retail stores, as well as at specialty retailers nationwide. By inspiring girls to be their best, American Girl has earned the loyalty of millions and the praise and trust of parents and educators.

