Janie and Jack and Fashion Influencer Eva Chen Debut Second Limited Edition Juno Valentine Collection

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, children’s fashion brand Janie and Jack and fashion influencer Eva Chen debut the second installment of the Juno Valentine by Janie and Jack Collection. The collection consists of clothing, swimsuits, shoes, and accessories inspired by the fashion icons from Chen’s newest children’s book, Juno Valentine and the Fantastic Fashion Adventure, published by Feiwel and Friends and released on October 29th. Featuring over 50 fashion and accessory pieces, the collection is inspired by iconic women from Eva Chen’s new fashion fairytale—who Juno and Finn meet on their quest to find the perfect outfit for school picture day.

“I’m so excited to be partnering with Janie and Jack again for our second Juno Valentine collection,” says Chen. “Writing the second book was an adventure, and seeing the clothes come to life at the hands of Janie and Jack’s talented design team has been a thrill! My personal favorite are the deliciously fluffy tulle dresses—they’ll be on every girl’s wish list—and the bandana print puffer.”

The Juno Valentine by Janie and Jack Collection features effortless fashion for young fans of Hollywood glamour with classic silhouettes, including a tunic adorned with pearl button necklace, black ponte pants and leather ballet flats. Dresses, perfect for any celebration, include a black and white embroidered organza dress with black velvet bodice and a red tulle dress with a satin bow bodice. Inspired by Marie Antoinette and her reported love of sweets, styles are portrayed through whimsical dresses, skirts and tops with layers of pastel tulle, ruffles and oversized rosettes. Standout dresses include a French blue embroidered organza style and a blush pink tulle dress, designed with just the right amount of twirl-factor. Taking inspiration from the bold and glamorous style of The Jazz Age, all-over snakeskin and banana prints add a twist to leggings, sweatshirts, and swimwear.

In addition, Juno’s everyday look gets an update, while still incorporating her playful signature stripes and red bandana print. And her brother Finn now has a look of his own, which includes denim overalls with embroidered lightning bolts and a classic Juno red-striped tee, made for any and all fashion adventures!

“Partnering with Eva on a second Juno Valentine by Janie and Jack Collection has been a phenomenal collaborative experience,” said Shelly Walsh, SVP and General Manager, Janie and Jack. “Eva brings a fun, fashion-forward point of view, and as a mother of two young children, she understands what kids like to wear. The new collection is a thoughtful balance of iconic fashion design and kid-friendly sensibility.”

The Juno Valentine by Janie and Jack Collection brings a fashion fairytale to life with trend-forward, high-quality pieces that are the perfect blend of whimsy, elegance and fun. Now available at janieandjack.com and Janie and Jack stores nationwide, the collection is offered in sizes 3-6 months through 12 years, with prices ranging from $16 to $159. For more information on the Juno Valentine by Janie and Jack Collection, please visit janieandjack.com/juno-valentine, and join the conversation on social media by tagging @janieandjack, @JunoValentine and #junoxjanieandjack.

