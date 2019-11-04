Executech Announces Acquisition of DSA Technologies

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Executech, a leading IT services provider, announced today the acquisition of DSA Technologies, a full-service IT provider specializing in Managed Services. DSA is focused on bringing IT success to clients in Northern California’s Central Valley area. DSA’s employees will join the Executech team to expand the company’s footprint across Northern California and Nevada.

“We are delighted to welcome DSA into the Executech family. This acquisition represents another step in our vision to become the most trusted technology partner for organizations across the western United States,” said DJ Dorff, CEO of Executech. “DSA has a strong reputation built on solving complex problems, providing excellent services, and treating each client as a partner. Their foundation of great technical expertise and amazing client support fit perfectly into Executech’s vision of providing “people first” IT services.”

DSA has offices in Elk Grove and Roseville, California. The acquisition will significantly expand Executech’s regional footprint throughout the Central Valley and Northern Nevada areas. The combined Executech and DSA Technologies team will provide new and existing DSA clients with a much stronger regional presence, especially in the cloud services and cybersecurity market.

“We are thrilled to join with the Executech family. Our clients can expect the same great care and service, but with significantly greater cloud and cyber offerings. By joining the Executech team, DSA can propel our services business forward - especially in the cloud space. We wanted a partner with a strong culture, brand, and sales team that could help make us the leader not only in Sacramento, but the whole Central Valley,” said Michael Pearson, President of DSA Technologies.

Executech has made two other significant acquisitions in the past year in Seattle and Spokane. Executech continues to pursue acquisition opportunities with companies that emphasize a culture of client success and employee development.

About Executech

Executech (www.executech.com) is a premier IT services provider. Founded in 1999, Executech provides enterprise-quality IT to small and medium-sized organizations across the West. Executech is defined by its people, and every client is served by a team of dedicated consultants. Executech’s success is dependent on providing its clients with superior customer service. For any need or situation, Executech is an elite partner in delivering the best IT services, products, and support.