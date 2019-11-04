AppTek Teams with Booz Allen Hamilton to Launch New Modzy™ Platform for Access to the Best AI-Powered Language Technologies

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AppTek, a leader in next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies for automatic speech recognition (ASR), neural machine translation (NMT), and natural language understanding (NLU) solutions, today announced a new alliance with Booz Allen Hamilton to integrate AppTek’s leading ASR and NMT technologies into the newly launched Modzy platform. Introduced at NVIDIA GTC DC by Booz Allen Hamilton, Modzy is the first enterprise solution to put AI to work with trusted models, like AppTek, through a secure and scalable platform.

With Modzy, enterprises and government agencies gain access to pre-trained models from leading ML companies like AppTek, Hypergiant, Orbital Insight, AI.Reverie, Paravision and CrowdAI, enabling organizations to rapidly deploy AI at scale with embedded governance and patent-pending Adversarial Defense and in-depth security. The Modzy platform delivers better results while minimizing risks, and lets agencies move past last mile challenges with operationalized, trusted AI.

“One of the biggest challenges we often hear about integrating AI and ML technology is how difficult and cumbersome the process can be for organizations that understand the value of machine learning, but don’t have the time and resources to implement it quickly,” said Mudar Yaghi, CEO at AppTek. “We are excited by the opportunity to join Booz Allen Hamilton and others in this venture to accelerate the government’s secure adoption of trusted AI, increasing speed to insight with fewer risks. AppTek is on the cutting edge of automatic speech recognition and machine translation, and this integration not only expands Modzy’s offerings, it provides an avenue for agencies to access the AppTek engine effectively and securely to provide their systems more accurate multilingual, multi-source data.”

With over 30 years of innovation in the language technologies industry, AppTek offers AI-powered solutions for the most complex and demanding government applications, no matter the priority or budget. From improving information management and analysis workflows, to multilingual communications for social services or public administration departments, to providing accurate translations for global efforts, AppTek’s machine learning models for ASR and NMT are available in secure, cloud and on-premise environments to provide customers the best deployment for their mission. With AppTek’s technology, government organizations can have secure transcripts, multi-language translations and improvements to accessibility.

The Modzy platform allows users to quickly and easily access, evaluate, deploy, embed and manage the best AI models at scale, as well as upload their own models for management and governance. Optimized for both traditional and accelerated computing, Modzy is an open architecture software solution available to customers on-premise, in the cloud, or via custom deployments. Modzy will be available for early access program participants in mid-2020, focusing on customers within the federal government and commercial industries.

“Modzy accelerates AI adoption by providing a holistic solution to last mile challenges with operationalizing AI. With API access, built-in governance, patent-pending adversarial defense, and explainability, Modzy solves some of the toughest challenges related to scaling trustworthy AI to the enterprise,” said Dr. Josh Sullivan, a Booz Allen Hamilton senior vice president and leader of the firm’s AI business. “Having a respected partner like AppTek, with its depth of AI and machine learning talent, in the Modzy marketplace, emphasizes the high caliber of innovative technologies that we are able to deliver to our customers.”

AppTek will also be attending NVIDA GTC November 4-6, 2019 at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, D.C. to provide additional details on its technology and relationship with Booz Allen Hamilton.

About AppTek

AppTek provides automatic speech recognition, machine translation and natural language understanding for organizations across a breadth of worldwide markets such as media and entertainment, call centers, government, enterprise business and more. Using highly advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning technology, the AppTek platform delivers industry-leading, real-time streaming and batch speech technology solutions in the cloud or on-premise. Built by scientists and research engineers who are recognized among the best and most experienced in the world, AppTek’s solutions cover a wide array of languages, dialects, and channels. For more information, please visit http://www.apptek.com.