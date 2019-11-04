Emerald Expositions Acquires G3 Communications: Adds Events and Expertise in B2B Marketing; Strengthens Retail Portfolio

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) (“Emerald”), a leading U.S. business-to-business (“B2B”) trade show and conference producer, today announced the acquisition of G3 Communications (“G3”), producers of the B2B Marketing Exchange event series and a top innovator in custom content and lead generation services.

Founded in 2007, G3’s brands specialize in serving B2B industry sectors, including Retail TouchPoints, the leading media brand for omnichannel retail executives, and the Retail Innovation Conference, a networking and educational event addressing disruption and transformation in the retail sector.

Through its unique mix of events, digital publications and marketing services, G3 helps B2B organizations develop revenue-producing, comprehensive campaigns by providing content ideation, creation and distribution services. G3’s unique expertise in top-priority areas for B2B brands, including custom content creation, demand generation, account-based marketing and digital engagement, has attracted an impressive client roster, including several Fortune 500 companies, as well as many of the fastest-growing brands in high tech, financial services and many other sectors.

“ I’m delighted to bring G3 into the Emerald family, as it directly advances our mission of being a year-round partner to our customers and providing critical information and insights that will fuel their success,” commented Sally Shankland, President & CEO of Emerald Expositions.

The G3 team of almost 50 employees, including Andrew Gaffney, Senior Vice President, will join Emerald, reporting into Johanna Morse, Senior Vice President of Emerald’s Creative Group.

“ We partnered with G3 to bring their Retail TouchPoints Live conference program to Emerald’s RetailX show in Chicago this past June. Customer feedback was extremely positive, and we firmly believe there are significant opportunities to bring G3’s conference programming to many of Emerald’s retail-focused events in the future,” said Ms. Morse. “ Both the retail industry and the broader B2B sector in general are going through dramatic transformations, largely due to shifts in sales channels and changes in buyer behaviors, and G3 can help us to inform and educate our customers so that they are better prepared for these changes.”

“ The rapid expansion of our B2B Marketing Exchange events has put us in a unique position for continued growth and to add value to a wider base of industries and job roles,” said Mr. Gaffney. “ The prospect of leveraging Emerald’s resources, infrastructure and expertise, particularly in the event space, excites us as we look to scale our existing events and launch new ones, as well as deliver new value in the industries we serve.”

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Emerald Expositions

Emerald Expositions is a leading operator of business-to-business trade shows in the United States. We currently operate more than 55 trade shows, as well as numerous other face-to-face events. In 2018, Emerald’s events connected over 500,000 global attendees and exhibitors and occupied more than 7.0 million net square feet of exhibition space.

About G3 Communications

G3 Communications was founded in 2007 to help connect buyers and sellers across a variety of business-to-business industries. The company’s targeted events - hosted both in-person and online - provide actionable examples and takeaways to help sponsors and attendees grow their business and enhance customer experiences. G3’s unique offerings in custom content, demand generation and account-based marketing, also help B2B brands build campaigns and experiences that create conversations and engagement with their targeted communities.