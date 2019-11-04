AI.Reverie Announces Strategic Alliance with Booz Allen Hamilton to Provide AI Through Enterprise AI Platform, Modzy

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AI.Reverie, a leading provider of computer vision algorithms leveraging its proprietary synthetic data platform, today announced a strategic alliance with Booz Allen Hamilton with the introduction of Modzy™ at the NVIDIA GTC DC conference.

“Modzy enables organizations to rapidly deploy AI at scale with embedded governance, patent-pending Adversarial Defense, and in-depth security delivering better results while minimizing risk,” said Dr. Josh Sullivan, a Booz Allen senior vice president and leader of the firm’s AI business. “With pre-trained models from leading machine learning companies such as AI.Reverie, the Modzy platform enables organizations to move past the last mile challenges with operationalizing trusted AI for the enterprise.”

This alliance reinforces AI.Reverie as the market leader in synthetic data and ability to further support the operational requirements of U.S. government agencies. AI.Reverie’s initial models for the marketplace include:

Weapons Detection : Detects weapons from multiple perspectives in different environments for a variety of weapon categories including: ammunition, explosives, artillery, firearms, missiles, blades among others.

: Detects weapons from multiple perspectives in different environments for a variety of weapon categories including: ammunition, explosives, artillery, firearms, missiles, blades among others. Falling Detection: Detects a person falling in many scenarios, leveraging our unique algorithms trained from our large library of in-house motion capture data.

“We are proud to join Booz Allen and Modzy in the creation of an entirely new way for organizations to benefit from the power of synthetic data to train mission critical AI applications,” said Daeil Kim, founder and CEO of AI.Reverie. “The alliance further validates the company’s proprietary computer vision simulation platform and accelerate the secure adoption of trusted AI technology, increasing speed to insight, with few risks.”

The announcement may be viewed via livestream. To watch, visit: https://get.modzy.com/watch-gtc-live-stream

About AI.Reverie:

AI.Reverie is a leading provider of computer vision algorithms leveraging its proprietary synthetic data platform. The company generates an entirely new class of data that successfully trains and improves computer vision algorithms at scale. AI.Reverie’s core thesis rests on the simple idea that the future of algorithmic training will happen in a simulated world. The company’s platform is architected to procedurally generate highly photorealistic environments and objects focused to train and improve the accuracy of vision algorithms intended to be used across every industry. To learn more about AI.Reverie, visit https://www.aireverie.com/