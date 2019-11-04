CounterFlow AI and CrowdStrike Partner to Help Companies Accelerate Threat Detection and Response

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CounterFlow AI, the first security provider to deliver AIOps for network forensics, today announced a new partnership with CrowdStrike®, a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection, to accelerate threat detection and response for enterprise security teams. Through this partnership, CounterFlow AI is enhancing its purpose-built machine learning engine (MLE) with CrowdStrike’s Falcon X, enabling security teams to better prevent future attacks.

Organizations want greater data fidelity from threat insights gained from their networks’ endpoints without creating an unwieldy security stack or larger data storage footprint. CounterFlow AI’s integration with CrowdStrike gives security teams an automated way to assess streaming network data with real-time contextualized threat intelligence and the assurance they record only the data with high investigative value. It alerts customers with detailed Indicators of Compromise (IoCs), such as domain and IP information, to help security teams more quickly detect existing threats and perform incident investigations more effectively.

CounterFlow AI’s ThreatEye® AIOps platform for network forensics enables intelligent packet capture and network intelligence. Designed for hybrid cloud deployments, ThreatEye brings together full packet capture, machine learning, and visualization to provide timely and actionable insights. Unlike many network traffic analysis (NTA) solutions built on proprietary, black-box architecture, ThreatEye is an open, scalable, platform designed for SOC analysts who want the flexibility to create a customized packet capture and more intelligent foundation for incident response and threat hunting, easy integration with existing workflows and the explainability to keep the “human-in-the-loop”. CounterFlow AI’s open platform integrates seamlessly with the cloud-native intelligent, single-agent platform that is CrowdStrike Falcon®. CrowdStrike’s unique approach enables frictionless deployment at scale to stream high-fidelity data to the cloud, equipping customers with prioritized threat analysis and response.

“We are ushering in the next era of network forensics that helps organizations increase the signal-to-noise ratio of their network data. That requires best-in-class threat intelligence, and there is no better firm who possesses the quality and scale of capabilities than CrowdStrike,” said Randy Caldejon, co-founder and chief executive officer, CounterFlow AI. “Together, we’re helping security teams start investigations sooner and from a more confident jumping off point.”

CrowdStrike is a leading endpoint security company that helps organizations around the world stop major breaches. The CrowdStrike Falcon platform integrates 10 cloud modules that span multiple capabilities, including next-generation endpoint protection, security operations, IT hygiene, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection against today’s sophisticated attacks. CrowdStrike’s Threat Graph® technology processes, correlates, and analyzes over two trillion endpoint-related events per week and continuously looks for malicious activity with graph analytics powered by cloud-scale AI. This creates a powerful network of crowdsourced intelligence that provides actionable insights to customers. The platform enables intelligent, dynamic automation at scale to detect threats and stop breaches.

Recently, CrowdStrike was positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders Quadrant of the Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms. The report, which evaluates vendors based on completeness of vision and ability to execute, positioned CrowdStrike furthest for completeness of vision in the entire Magic Quadrant.[i]

“We’re thrilled to partner with a firm like CounterFlow AI, who is introducing a more intuitive way to approach packet capture and eliminate the time-consuming activities that have historically been associated with it,” said Amol Kulkarni, chief product officer, CrowdStrike. “By integrating the benefits of CrowdStrike Falcon with CounterFlow AI ThreatEye, we are offering customers contextualized threat intelligence to help enable security teams to move from a reactive state to a proactive one. This powerful combination delivers a more efficient way to help organizations conduct investigations, including the critical intelligence necessary to get ahead of known and unknown threats.”

