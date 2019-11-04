YCharts Announces New Integration with Schwab Advisor Services™ Custody Platform, Schwab Advisor Center®

SAN DIEGO & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today at Schwab’s annual IMPACT® conference, YCharts, an investment research, analytics, and client communications platform, announced it has become one of the first wave of providers to offer new, streamlined single sign-on integration into the Schwab Advisor Center® platform, part of a planned strategy to broaden technology solutions available to the more than 7,500 independent investment advisors who custody with Schwab.

Advisors who leverage YCharts’ visualization, screening, and portfolio comparison tools that enable smarter investments, improved client communications and vast time savings will have seamless access to the Schwab Advisor Center platform.

“We’re pleased to welcome YCharts to the Advisor Services integration ecosystem,” said Kartik Srinivasan, Managing Director, Digital Product Management for Schwab Advisor Services. “YCharts is a valuable addition, and fits well within our broad strategy to provide advisors with solutions that help them deliver a secure, seamless experience for their clients.”

“Deepening our relationship with Schwab Advisor Services™ reinforces our focus on making life easier for advisors while helping them develop and communicate insights with compelling visuals supplemented by industry-best data,” said Sean Brown, President and CEO at YCharts. “By reducing the friction between advisors and the technology they need to do their jobs efficiently, we’re giving them valuable hours back in their day. We are excited to be at the Schwab IMPACT® conference this week to share with advisors how our platform empowers them to grow their business.”

Schwab Advisor Services and YCharts have continued to strengthen their relationship over the past decade. In that time, hundreds of mutual advisor clients have benefited from the accessibility of YCharts’ data and tools while using the Schwab Advisor Center® platform. This is the 7th consecutive year YCharts will have a presence at the Schwab IMPACT® conference. For a full demo of the YCharts platform, visit section 305 in Tech Alley and for more information, email sales@ycharts.com.

About YCharts

YCharts is an investment research platform that enables smarter investments and better client communications, serving a client base of more than 4,000 professional advisors, RIAs, financial planners, and asset managers that oversee more than $750 billion in assets under management. The platform’s comprehensive data, powerful visualization tools, and advanced analytics have enabled YCharts to become a leading financial research platform, serving as a one-stop shop for equity, mutual fund, and ETF data and analysis. Industry professionals use YCharts for security research, portfolio construction, idea generation, and market monitoring. Through enhanced client communications and simplification of often complex financial topics using visuals, YCharts helps professional investors and advisors easily demonstrate their value to clients and prospects. For more information, visit ycharts.com, contact sales@ycharts.com, or follow us on Twitter at @ycharts.