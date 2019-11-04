MOBILion Partners with Investigators at the Complex Carbohydrate Research Center at the University of Georgia to Explore Ion Mobility Technology in Glycoscience

CHADDS FORDS, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MOBILion Systems, Inc. is partnering with Drs. Lance Wells and Michael Tiemeyer, principal investigators at the Complex Carbohydrate Research Center, University of Georgia, for evaluation of its patented ion mobility separations technology, called Structures for Lossless Ion Manipulation (SLIM), for the research of glycans and glycoproteins. The SLIM platform will address existing challenges in glycobiology and help researchers better understand the correlation between glycan structure and function.

MOBILion’s technology dramatically advances the capabilities of current liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) analytical workflows, enabling multi-dimensional analysis of biologically relevant molecules with the highest levels of resolution and throughput. By extending the ion mobility path far beyond other devices, the technology produces more extensive separations to reveal previously undetectable molecules. The SLIM technology can be integrated with LC-MS workflows to provide more robust analytical information, and for some applications, replace liquid chromatography providing superior speed, ease-of-use, and resolution. MOBILion enables the highest resolution separation and analysis of glycans, glycoproteins and glycopeptides.

“ MOBILion is excited to partner with experts in glycomics, glycoproteomics, and glycobiology at the Complex Carbohydrate Research Center,” said Melissa Sherman, Chief Executive Officer. “ The CCRC is a leading institution that works with academics, clinical researchers, and pharmaceutical companies to teach the world best-in-class glycan analysis for applications in biomarker discovery, biotherapeutic characterization and clinical sample analysis. The collaboration between MOBILion’s SLIM technology and Drs. Wells and Tiemeyer has the potential to shift the paradigm in glycobiology research with enhanced resolution, isomer separation and high-throughput analysis.”

Dr. Wells stated, “ Based on exciting preliminary findings, we are eager to partner with MOBILion to solve some of the leading analytical challenges facing the biologics and glycobiology community.” According to Dr. Tiemeyer “ SLIM technology holds great promise for revolutionizing glycoanalytics and achieving new depth in understanding glycan structure and function.”

MOBILion’s beta product will be released to key collaborators in 2020 with broader commercial availability planned for 2021.

SLIM technology was invented in the lab of Dr. Richard D. Smith at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. MOBILion has exclusive license to offer SLIM technology for life science applications. To learn more about MOBILion’s technology, which has been extensively validated, visit https://mobilionsystems.com/.

About MOBILion Systems, Inc.

MOBILion Systems is enabling advancements in disease diagnosis and treatment by commercializing instruments that improve multi-omic disease, drug, and biomarker discovery. Enhancing the study of the complement to genomics provides a better understanding of disease and drug target mechanisms and paves the way for earlier disease detection, more accurate diagnostics, improved treatment options for individual patients, and reduced healthcare costs. MOBILion’s instruments provide unprecedented speed and resolution, allowing rapid detection of clinically relevant molecules such as proteins, peptides, metabolites, glycans, lipids, etc., to accelerate biologic drug development and biomarker discovery. MOBILion’s instruments process population-scale samples in days vs. years and detect molecules never before seen with existing instrumentation, providing researchers and clinicians with the ability to better predict, diagnose and treat disease. The company is headquartered in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania within the Philadelphia biopharmaceutical and medical innovation corridor.

About Drs. Wells and Tiemeyer and the Complex Carbohydrate Research Center at the University of Georgia

The Complex Carbohydrate Research Center (CCRC) was founded at the University of Georgia (UGA) in September 1985 to answer the national need for a center devoted to increasing knowledge of the structures and functions of complex carbohydrates, also known as glycans. The CCRC is home to 17 principal investigators that are funded by various federal agencies and commercial partners. The basic research of Drs. Wells and Tiemeyer, two of these investigators, utilizes multiple -omic technologies to understand how glycans modulate biological functions in development and disease. Glycans play key roles in a broad range of biological recognition and regulatory phenomena -- cellular communication, gene expression, immunology, organism defense mechanisms, growth and development. The goal of the CCRC as a whole is to direct more research attention and investment toward elucidating the chemical structures and biological functions of the glycans involved in these processes, to train more glycoscientists, and to bring together the multidisciplinary expertise and the advanced instrumentation required to serve the scientific community.