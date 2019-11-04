Nicole Miller Upgrades to NGC’s Andromeda PLM to Support Growth into New Markets and Categories

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New Generation Computing, Inc. (NGC), a leading provider of cloud-based solutions for product lifecycle management (PLM), supply chain management (SCM), quality control and vendor compliance, today announced that renowned fashion designer Nicole Miller is upgrading to NGC’s Andromeda PLM®.

An iconic American brand with international reach, Nicole Miller saw an opportunity to further streamline its product development workflow and gain better visibility across its supply chain as the company expands the brand into new markets and categories. To support these initiatives, Nicole Miller will upgrade to NGC Andromeda PLM.

“After six successful years working with NGC, it was an easy decision to upgrade to Andromeda PLM to support our growth plans,” said Estelle Rose, chief financial officer, Nicole Miller. “We have continuously benefited from NGC’s expertise in the fashion industry and its robust solutions designed for our industry, and we anticipate additional improvements in productivity and efficiency throughout our global supply chain.”

NGC Andromeda PLM will allow Nicole Miller to benefit from one global platform for all PLM-related elements including planning, merchandising, design, costing, sampling, quality and sourcing. Workflow calendars will provide updates and calendar alerts to ensure deadline compliance and faster turnaround on products. Andromeda PLM integrates closely with Nicole Miller’s existing ERP system.

“Nicole Miller has been a pleasure to work with over the years, and we are excited to extend our relationship with a new wave of global innovation,” said Mark Burstein, president, NGC. “By upgrading to Andromeda, Nicole Miller will have access to the latest fashion PLM technology and drive new innovations throughout the company.”

About Nicole Miller

Nicole Miller is a global fashion and lifestyle brand headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1982, the iconic brand has grown to be one of the premier names in American fashion. In addition to its designer and contemporary womenswear lines, the company has partnered with leading licensees in numerous lifestyle categories including handbags, shoes, jewelry, eyewear, denim, activewear, sleepwear, kids, fragrance and beauty, and home, among others, and can now be found online and in more than 1,500 specialty and department stores worldwide.

About NGC

NGC powers the digital supply chain with the Andromeda Cloud Platform®, enabling brands and retailers to maximize revenue and profit by accelerating lead times, streamlining product development and supply chain management, and optimizing distribution. NGC solutions cover the entire concept to customer lifecycle, including PLM, SCM, quality and compliance, as well as integrated business planning (IBP) and demand, inventory, supply and retail optimization.

Leading global brands and retailers rely on NGC solutions, including Brooks Brothers, Carter’s, Destination XL, Fanatics, Foot Locker, Jockey International, Lacoste, Spanx, VF Corporation and many others. NGC has offices in Miami, New York, Los Angeles, Canada, China, India, Mexico, and El Salvador and is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). For more information, visit www.ngcsoftware.com.

