Acoustic Collaborates With GBG to Accelerate Marketing Transformation

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acoustic, the largest independent marketing cloud with a total focus on the marketer, today announces a partnership with GBG, the global Identity Data Intelligence specialist, to integrate rich data sets to help UK businesses accelerate marketing transformation.

Acoustic uses AI to supercharge core capabilities for marketing professionals. Its robust product offering includes a variety of AI- powered systems including Campaign Automation, Personalisation, Content Management and Analytics. The recently launched marketing cloud utilises an open-ecosystem to help marketers break free of bogged down and outdated systems.

GBG has access to an unparalleled breadth of identity data through its deeply embedded global partnerships built over the past 30 years. These rich datasets mean GBG can verify and enrich the identities and profiles of over half the world’s population. With 19,000 customers across the globe, GBG vastly improves the reach, accuracy and relevance of its clients’ customer experiences.

By combining Acoustic’s AI powered marketing technology with GBG’s rich data assets, businesses can utilise real-time behavioural data to strengthen their marketing to drive a more relevant and timely engagement for end client brands.

Mark Simpson, CEO of Acoustic, says: “ We’re delighted to partner with GBG. Acoustic has been working with GBG for many years and brands place deep trust in its ability to deliver value on a continuous basis. This new relationship allows us to jointly deliver a more relevant engagement based on the vast data sets available to GBG.”

John Feenan, General Manager, GBG, says: “ We see a great future in the combination of Acoustic Marketing Technology and GBG’s extensive suite of data, in house technical expertise and support capability. It’s a winning formula.”

About GBG

Through our fundamental belief that the digital economy relies on everyone having access to data they can trust, GBG enables companies and governments to fight fraud and cybercrime, to improve the customer experience and help to protect the more vulnerable people in our society.

Headquartered in the UK and with people in 16 countries, GBG has some of the world's biggest organisations as its customers, from established brands like HSBC, Zurich Insurance, LEGO and Lufthansa, to disruptive newcomers such as Plus500.

Find out more about how we use identity data intelligently at www.gbgplc.com, following us on Twitter @gbgplc and visiting our newsroom: www.gbgplc.com/newsroom

About Acoustic

Acoustic is an independent marketing cloud platform driven by a mission to unleash the brilliance in marketers. Acoustic offers the industry’s leading open marketing ecosystem comprised of intuitive, AI-powered products that are purpose-built for marketers. Acoustic serves an international client base of more than 3,500 brands including Fortune 500 companies, providing digital marketing, marketing analytics, content management, personalization, mobile marketing and marketing automation solutions. Acoustic is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.acoustic.co.