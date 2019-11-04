Tmunity and Oncora Medical Partner to Advance the Use of Real-World Data to Accelerate the Availability of CAR-T Therapies for Cancer Patients

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tmunity Therapeutics, Inc., a private clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on saving and improving lives by delivering the full potential of next-generation T-cell immunotherapy, today announced it has entered into a strategic collaboration with Oncora Medical to access Oncora’s proprietary real-world data platform to support the design of future clinical programs with cell therapy.

Oncora brings to this collaboration a suite of intuitive analytics software that collects and deploys real-world clinical data that can be used to drive better decision making and treatment options and ultimately improve patient outcomes. Tmunity brings expertise in clinical oncology and clinical trial design, regulatory strategy and cell therapy. Together, this collaboration has the potential to innovate the way clinical trials for cell therapy are executed to bring treatments to patients more efficiently. Tmunity will leverage Oncora’s data and analytics capabilities to refine, customize and validate a real-world evidence strategy. Tmunity hopes to validate the strategy in a clinical program selected from its highly innovative pipeline.

“ Partnering with Oncora Medical to utilize real-world data in clinical development puts Tmunity at the forefront of innovation. This project has the potential to help us more effectively design and execute our clinical trials to advance the next-generation of CAR-T therapies,” said Usman “Oz” Azam, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tmunity. “ We are excited to begin our relationship with Oncora Medical to revolutionize the way clinical trials are designed with the ultimate goal of reducing the time to deliver targeted T-cell therapies to patients in need.”

“ We believe that use of real-world data and evidence has the potential to change the way cancer therapies are developed and to further personalize outcome predictions that will guide treatment decisions,” said Oncora Medical co-founder and CEO, David Lindsay. “ We hope our partnership with Tmunity will innovate the way clinical trials are designed and thereby, to bring important cancer treatments to patients more efficiently.”

About Tmunity Therapeutics

Tmunity is a private clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on saving and improving lives by delivering the full potential of next-generation T-cell immunotherapy to patients with devastating diseases. Integrating a foundational collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania (Penn) with the groundbreaking scientific, clinical, and manufacturing expertise, and the demonstrated track record of its founders (Carl June, MD; Bruce Blazar, MD; Bruce Levine, PhD; Yangbing Zhao, MD, PhD; Jim Riley, PhD; and Anne Chew, PhD), Tmunity represents a new center of gravity in translational T-cell medicine. Through the University of Pennsylvania, the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and collaborations with the University of California San Francisco and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, the company is developing a diversified portfolio of novel treatments that exhibit best-in-class control over T-cell activation and direction in the body, with a focus in cancer and three programs currently in clinic development. With headquarters in Philadelphia, Tmunity utilizes laboratories and production facilities at Penn and its own dedicated cGMP manufacturing facility in East Norriton, PA, to pursue process improvement and production scale-up in support of clinical development of its T-cell therapies. For more information, visit www.tmunity.com and connect with us on social media at @TmunityTx and LinkedIn.

About Oncora Medical

Oncora is a privately held oncology analytics company in Philadelphia, PA, building next generation software capable of analyzing diverse healthcare data and applying advanced machine learning techniques to produce valuable clinical insights. Oncora leverages its unique data and analytic capabilities to support clinical development for research partners and biopharmaceutical companies. Oncora’s platform is currently being used by physicians to achieve more personalized treatment plans for cancer patients. For more information on how Oncora is fighting cancer with data, visit oncoramedical.com and connect with us on social media at @oncoramed and LinkedIn.