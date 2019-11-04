Carbonite Showcases Data Protection Platform at Microsoft Ignite 2019

BOSTON & ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARB), a global leader in data protection and cybersecurity, will showcase its Data Protection Platform at Microsoft Ignite 2019, November 4-8 in Orlando, Florida. The company will provide demos of its data migration solution, Carbonite Migrate – which allows users to easily migrate physical, virtual and cloud workloads to and from any environment with minimal risk and near-zero downtime – at booth #735.

As part of its partnership with Microsoft, Carbonite provides complete data protection for applications hosted on Azure. At Microsoft Ignite, David Mee, Senior Solutions Architect at Carbonite, will lead a session on Azure migrations on Monday, November 4 from 1:40-2 p.m. ET in Theater D:

How to make Azure migrations easier and more secure

Businesses eager to migrate workloads to Azure are often discouraged because they lack in-house skills for migrating complex workloads. This session will discuss common headaches associated with workload migrations and how to simplify the process. You’ll also hear about how Carbonite Migrate quickly and easily migrates physical, virtual and cloud workloads to Azure with minimal risk and near-zero downtime.

Carbonite will also present its Carbonite Endpoint 360 solution, which provides comprehensive, automatic backup for desktops, tablets and mobile devices, and protects data across the entire Microsoft Office 365 Suite, including SharePoint, OneDrive, Exchange and Teams.

