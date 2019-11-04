TÜV Rheinland and CATL Sign Global Framework Cooperation Agreement

COLOGNE, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On October 29th, TÜV Rheinland Group and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) signed a global framework cooperation agreement. Ralf Scheller, Chief Operating Officer of TÜV Rheinland Group and Yushun Wong, CEO and President of TÜV Rheinland Greater China, led the Fujian regional management team to visit CATL. The two sides will carry out all-round cooperation on batteries, energy storage systems, related production equipment, and production processes, involving product testing, safety certification, risk management consulting, safety assessment, personnel competence development, technical training, management system certification, automotive-related testing and certification services, etc. The scope of cooperation will cover all branch offices of both parties around the world. This in-depth cooperation will leverage their strengths and experience in their respective fields to achieve mutual win-win benefits.

In his speech, Scheller stated: "CATL has invested in its first overseas factory in Germany. Upon completion, it will become the largest lithium battery factory in Germany. TÜV Rheinland is very honored to cooperate with CATL. As a leading international technology service provider, TÜV Rheinland has been committed to improving the safety and quality of products, systems, and processes since 1872. TÜV Rheinland will fully support CATL to accelerate its expansion in overseas markets. The technical competence of CATL has been smoothly integrated with the German car culture.” He also said that TÜV Rheinland has a solid cooperation foundation with CATL, and expects the two sides to have more opportunities for further cooperation in the future.

Batteries are the key to electric vehicles, and electric vehicles represent an important pillar for energy transition in Germany. At the start of 2019, there were nearly 40 different models of electric and hybrid cars. The three major auto brands each plan to introduce 25 to 30 new electric car models by 2025. German automotive companies are expected to continue to increase demand for batteries.

As the world's leading R&D and manufacturing company for lithium-ion power batteries and energy storage batteries, CATL focuses on the development, production, and sales of new energy vehicle power battery systems and energy storage systems, and is committed to providing first-class solutions for new energy applications worldwide. The establishment of its factory in Germany will help CATL to further deepen cooperation, optimize resources, and upgrade its automotive industry services with a global perspective. This is a new process for the development of CATL and the Chinese brand's advancement into the overseas market. In the future, there will be greater demand for testing and certification, production line safety management, and risk management. TÜV Rheinland will embrace new opportunities for cooperation and development.

TÜV Rheinland

TÜV Rheinland is a global leader in independent inspection services, founded nearly 150 years ago. The group maintains a worldwide presence of more than 20,000 people; annual turnover is EUR 2 billion. The independent experts stand for quality and safety for people, technology and the environment in nearly all aspects of life. TÜV Rheinland inspects technical equipment, products and services, oversees projects, and helps to shape processes and information security for companies. Its experts train people in a wide range of careers and industries. To this end, TÜV Rheinland employs a global network of approved labs, testing and education centers. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption.

