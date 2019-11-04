 INFINITI Taps Accenture Interactive as its Experience Agency of Record in the Middle East

(L to R) David Fregonas, Accenture Interactive lead in the Middle East and Karsten Jankowski, General Manager of Marketing and PR for INFINITI Middle East (Photo: Business Wire)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture Interactive was appointed by INFINITI Middle East to handle the auto manufacturer’s digital marketing duties across 11 markets in the Middle East region. The collaboration will assist INFINITI Middle East to continue to innovate in new ways by using digital channels and position the company as a leader in the ever-changing automotive world.

Leveraging its digital capabilities and its expertise in the automotive industry, Accenture Interactive will help INFINITI amplify and optimize its presence across digital channels and touchpoints, and will also be responsible for the management of INFINITI's digital marketing initiatives — including website content management, digital analytics and performance marketing. The collaboration will drive INFINITI’s digital innovation to anticipate and meet the demands of today’s digital-savvy customers, thereby improving the overall customer experience.

“Making cutting-edge vehicles isn’t enough for automakers to maintain their competitive edge in today’s digital marketplace,” said David Fregonas, Accenture Interactive lead in the Middle East. “Digitally-empowered consumers are also looking for innovative customer experiences, and INFINITI Middle East understands the important role that digital plays in shaping new experiences. As leaders in transforming the car-buying process, Accenture Interactive is thrilled to support INFINITI Middle East on its transformation effort.”

Karsten Jankowski, General Manager of Marketing and Public Relations for INFINITI Middle East, commented, “We look forward to collaborating with Accenture Interactive to strengthen our digital marketing efforts. A welcoming customer experience and customer-centric thinking are the core of our brand. In a digitalized world, this requires a seamless online-offline experience enabling a 360-degree of the customer and synchronized, cross-device access to personalized shopping.”

As part of its growing Middle East presence, Accenture Interactive recently hired industry veteran T.J. Lightwala as its regional Experience Services Lead.

