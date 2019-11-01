Guidewire Software Announces MirrorMe as New Solution Alliance Partner; MirrorMe Publishes Ready for Guidewire Add-On

NEW YORK & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MirrorMe, a provider of a mobile claim reporting solution, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), provider of the industry platform Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon, today announced that MirrorMe has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect™ as a Solution partner. The companies also announced that MirrorMe’s new plug-and-play Ready for Guidewire validated add-on, created using the Guidewire DevConnect™ developer environment, is now available to insurers in the Guidewire Marketplace.

MirrorMe’s Ready for Guidewire add-on for visual claim reporting enables insurers on Guidewire ClaimCenter™ to visually inspect damage claims remotely using MirrorMe Web Vision™. The company’s integration delivers access to an app-free solution for photo capture, document scanning, and live video allowing visibility into the claim and its supporting documentation at every stage of the claim lifecycle. Web Vision includes functionality for each stakeholder [or participant] in the claims process—customers, service shops, salvage companies, dealers, and claims adjusters.

“Our partnership with Guidewire is a testament to our continued commitment to helping insurers improve every step of the customer experience,” said Robert Chea, founder and chief executive officer, MirrorMe. “Our app-free solution enables insurers to obtain the right data and evidence from policyholders and service providers, so they can efficiently make informed decisions and quickly settle claims.”

Insurers using the MirrorMe Ready for Guidewire integration can:

Enable policyholders to capture claim details at their convenience through photo claim workflows;

Empower adjusters to conduct real-time conversations via live video collaboration; and

Keep customers engaged with the claim process through Web Vision’s automated task reminders and status updates.

“We welcome MirrorMe as our newest Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner,” said Becky Mattick, senior director, solution alliances, Guidewire Software. “MirrorMe’s Ready for Guidewire add-on provides claims adjusters with a seamless integration to intuitive tools to help collect claims evidence, and we are pleased that these capabilities are now available to our joint insurer clients who are continually looking to increase their customer service levels.”

About MirrorMe

MirrorMe is transforming the insurance claims process with mobile claim reporting that improves productivity and delivers better decision support at every stage of the claim lifecycle. Insurance teams get high-quality data at each touchpoint while providing customers with a collaborative experience that builds trust. Serving insurers across North America and Europe, MirrorMe enables fast processing times combined with clear communications to drive customer advocacy and retention. For more information about MirrorMe, please visit www.mirror.me.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire PartnerConnect™ is a global network of select companies that provide consulting services and solutions to enhance, extend, and complement the capabilities of Guidewire products. Our worldwide community helps contribute to the success of our mutual customers in the general insurance industry by delivering Guidewire software implementations, value-add solution and technology offerings, and guidance on insurance industry best practices.

Guidewire DevConnect™ is a developer platform that enables Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners to create innovative add-ons that integrate with Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ products. DevConnect add-ons feature plug-and-play integration, full-fidelity upgrades, and enhanced support - enabling insurers to focus on innovation and growth. With a complete set of APIs, software development kits, and associated tools, DevConnect provides everything that the independent general insurance developer community needs to rapidly design and build feature-rich add-ons for Guidewire products and publish them in the Guidewire Marketplace.

Guidewire PartnerConnect is an invitation-only program. For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners/.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the industry platform that Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon to adapt and succeed in a time of accelerating change. We provide the software, services, and partner ecosystem to enable our customers to run, differentiate, and grow their business. We are privileged to serve more than 380 companies in 34 countries. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.