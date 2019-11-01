UBS Proud to Launch the Minnesota Wild Blind Hockey 2019-2020 Season

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the presenting Sponsor of Minnesota Wild Blind Hockey, UBS is proud to launch the Minnesota Wild Blind Hockey 2019-2020 season on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Mariucci Arena on the campus of the University of Minnesota.

UBS will be hosting a blind hockey exhibition game between the 1st and 2nd periods of the University of Notre Dame vs the University of Minnesota men's hockey game. The exhibition will feature two blind hockey teams facing off against each other during the break.

"We are really excited to be the presenting sponsor of Minnesota Wild Blind Hockey and we are proud to be part of such an inspirational program," said Stephen P. Glynn Managing Director and Market Head of the Minnesota-Northern Plains Market for UBS.

In addition to sponsoring Minnesota Wild Blind Hockey, UBS has entered into a multi-year sponsorship program with Gopher Properties. The sponsorship is tied to the University of Minnesota men's hockey team. The program will feature in arena signage and a season long radio advertising campaign. UBS will donate $500.00 to Minnesota Wild Blind Hockey every time the Gophers are victorious this season.

Notes to Editors

About Blind Hockey

In 2018, Minnesota Hockey, in partnership with the Minnesota Wild, announced the launch of Minnesota's first-ever blind hockey program. Blind Hockey is the same exhilarating, fast-paced sport as ice hockey, with minimal rule changes to adapt with game for players who are legally blind and ensure player safety. The most significant modification is the sport features an adapted puck that makes noise, and is both bigger and slower than a traditional puck.

