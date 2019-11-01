Solugenix Announces Acquisition of SEI, LLC

BREA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Solugenix Corporation, a 50-year leader of IT implementation and support services and SEI, LLC, a leading provider of support solutions for multi-location environments, announced today that the companies have entered into a definitive agreement under which Solugenix will acquire SEI. The companies will combine business operations and integrate service offerings.

“Over the course of the last two decades SEI has perfected the use of US-based remote workforce to provide high-quality support for demanding business users,” said Shashi Jasthi, CEO of Solugenix. “This forms a perfect complement to Solugenix’s focus on implementing and supporting complex technology solutions for high-value, high-risk business processes. The combined team will have the skills and the scale to take on bigger engagements in what we are already good at: Complex IT applications, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Robotic Process Automation and Data Science.”

Together, Solugenix and SEI will offer the most comprehensive portfolio for technology implementations and services for enterprise clients. The combined company will be privately held and operate under the Solugenix brand. Christine Antonelli, who served as president at SEI, will take on the role as Vice President, Customer Experience and Support Services.

"We celebrate an important milestone today as we formally join the Solugenix family and begin to fully integrate our service offerings," said Antonelli. "Combined under the Solugenix umbrella, we will draw on our decades of experience to push the boundaries of technology innovation and remain focused on delivering outstanding services."

SEI’s commitment to world-class support that enhances support transactions has put the company at the forefront of its industry. SEI prides itself on top talent and agile support portals which allow clients to choose support vehicles and channels, allowing for customized prioritization as well as data and analysis to aid in forecasting.

Innovative technology has been the cornerstone of Solugenix’s success over the last five decades, but the company has never taken its focus from its commitment to client success.

“This acquisition is a true benefit for our combined clients and partners as it expands our capabilities to solve their problems with an even greater efficiency,” added Jasthi.

With this acquisition, the combined company will have presence in 12 U.S. states, India and Latin America.

About SEI

SEI, LLC, is a leading provider of high-quality, custom support solutions for mission-critical environments. Its 24x7 network of U.S.-based support professionals provides single-point-of-contact issue resolution, working with a network of software, hardware and field service providers. SEI’s custom support portal allows end users to choose support vehicles and channels that are convenient for them while providing corporate clients with information and analysis for true problem management. SEI partners with its clients to dramatically improve the customer experience while providing 100% transparency and simplicity.

About Solugenix

From 1969, Solugenix helped its clients leverage leading-edge technologies to leapfrog their competition and blaze new trails. Solugenix has many firsts, including pioneering work in GPS-based vehicle navigation, managing high-value, high-risk and high-throughput financial applications with ultra-uptime needs, and recently, implementing and supporting hundreds of Bots to perform complex back-office tasks for large enterprises. Solugenix capabilities include custom business application development, enterprise system integration, application production support for highly regulated industries, customer support, field service coordination, AI/ML for actionable insights and Robotic Process Automation. Solugenix teams serve their clients from 12 U.S. states. They are supported by a Latin American support center and an India based development center when needed.