gA Partners with SparkBeyond to Empower Clients with AI Disruption

MIAMI & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--gA, a leader in digital business consulting services, has announced a new AI partnership with SparkBeyond, a leading AI technology company that transforms the way decisions are made. This new partnership will empower gA data experts to deliver deeper and faster impact to clients throughout the Americas with AI-powered problem-solving.

With an ever-growing demand for cutting-edge technologies among business leaders across Latin America, SparkBeyond’s AI solutions provide the opportunity for gA’s clients to leapfrog to greater innovation and productivity, and provide a sustainable competitive edge against bigger players.

By equipping clients on SparkBeyond’s AI-powered problem-solving platform, gA will enable forward-thinking organizations to shape their future, rather than just predict it. This exciting partnership accelerates gA’s Decision Intelligence value proposition while leveraging SparkBeyond’s proven technology to solve clients’ biggest pain points. gA clients will be able to evaluate broader and unbiased business questions, usually limited by the inherent human inability to work outside their knowledge domain, to understand drivers and root causes governing their KPIs.

“SparkBeyond turbos our innovation-execution approach,” says Paulo Eduardo Brugugnoli, gA’s Global CTO. “We are thrilled to partner with such a forward-thinking company.”

SparkBeyond’s platform bypasses human bias in problem-solving, and generates millions of hypotheses per minute. These hypotheses capture changes in the dynamic business environment, and are infused with unique insights gleaned from SparkBeyond’s rich network of external data sources. Not only are such actionable insights explainable with ‘glass-box’ interpretability, but the reduced time to value allows more problems to be answered with AI-powered ideation.

“AI has equipped us with an unparalleled opportunity to generate business and social impact at scale, and close the technology gap across the Americas,” said Amir Haramaty, CCO of SparkBeyond. “Our platform is a game-changing enabler for forward-thinking partners who are looking to rewrite their value proposition.”

About gA

We are a global technology company that uses digital platforms and transformation services to empower large companies in America and Europe, reformulate their business models and their organizations using the power of data, processes and people. More than 1300 consultants and developers in 11 offices in the U.S., Spain, Israel, Mexico, Brazil, Chile and Argentina, serve our global clients with a 'dual shore' service model.

About SparkBeyond

SparkBeyond empowers organizations to solve their most complex challenges. SparkBeyond’s Problem Solving Platform is designed to tackle the cognitive bottleneck and bias inherent in human thinking, augment data with a multitude of external data sources, and enable adaptive AI systems ready for today’s dynamic world. The platform discovers complex patterns, identifies root causes and drivers of business outcomes. SparkBeyond harnesses humanity’s collective intelligence to generate millions of ideas in minutes and empowers organizations with strategic and operational intelligence for maximal impact.

Founded in 2013, the company has offices in New York, London, Israel, Singapore and Melbourne. Leading Fortune 500 companies partner with SparkBeyond including Insurance, Finance, Pharmaceutical, Life-Sciences, CPG and Retail. https://sparkbeyond.com/