LivaNova Honors Epilepsy Awareness Month

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN), a market-leading medical technology and innovation company, honors National Epilepsy Awareness Month in the United States this November. The company is working to bring more awareness to epilepsy, the fourth most common neurological disorder impacting more than 65 million people of all ages around the world. As that number continues to rise, there is an increasing need to bring attention to the disorder, share information regarding available treatment options and increase education to break down the stigma associated with epilepsy.

LivaNova has strong partnerships throughout the epilepsy community. In the past year alone, the company has partnered with more than 200 advocacy organizations and professional societies in the U.S., including the American Epilepsy Society, the Epilepsy Foundation, Epilepsy Alliance America, the Danny Did Foundation and the Child Neurology Foundation.

Most recently, LivaNova joined forces with actor Greg Grunberg, one of the most prominent and active advocates within the epilepsy community. His 23-year-old son, Jake, was diagnosed with drug-resistant epilepsy or DRE (where medication alone does not provide adequate seizure control) at just seven years old.

Today, Grunberg’s son Jake is a thriving young adult. In combination with other treatments and lifestyle modifications, his seizures are controlled thanks to the Vagus Nerve Stimulation Therapy® (VNS Therapy) System, an FDA-approved treatment for DRE. VNS Therapy has been a constant Jake has relied on for more than 10 years.

“Epilepsy impacts so many people around the world, including 3.4 million in the United States. One in three will not achieve seizure freedom with medications alone,” said Edward Andrle, LivaNova General Manager of Neuromodulation. “We continuously advance our VNS Therapy System, which celebrated its 25th anniversary this year and has offered proven results to more than 100,000 adult and pediatric patients globally. Epilepsy awareness is important year-round, but especially in November, when there is heightened visibility.”

“VNS Therapy was a game-changer for me,” said Anna Smith, a VNS Therapy patient ambassador. “While everyone responds differently to various therapies, I was able to slowly start decreasing my medication until I was off of it completely. I am extremely happy to say that I haven’t had a seizure in almost two-and-a-half years.”

LivaNova will kick off Epilepsy Awareness Month with another partnership. The VNS Therapy team will be at Epilepsy Awareness Day at Disneyland November 4 - 6, 2019, along with Greg Grunberg and other patient advocates.

About VNS Therapy® for Epilepsy

VNS Therapy is the first and only FDA-approved device for drug-resistant epilepsy that is clinically proven safe and effective for adults and children as young as four years of age. VNS Therapy is designed to prevent seizures before they occur and stop them if they do. It is a unique treatment approach developed specifically for people with drug-resistant epilepsy — a condition that affects one in three people with epilepsy. For more information, visit VNSTherapy.com.

INTENDED USE/INDICATIONS – UNITED STATES

The VNS Therapy System is indicated for use as an adjunctive therapy in reducing the frequency of seizures in patients four years of age and older with partial onset seizures that are refractory to antiepileptic medications.

Individual results may vary. Common side effects include hoarseness or changes in voice tone, shortness of breath, sore throat and coughing. Visit VNSTherapy.com/safety to view safety and full prescribing information.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology and innovation company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to provide hope for patients and their families through innovative medical technologies, delivering life-changing improvements for both the Head and Heart. Headquartered in London, LivaNova employs approximately 4,000 employees and has a presence in more than 100 countries for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems worldwide. LivaNova operates as two businesses: Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation, with operating headquarters in Mirandola (Italy) and Houston (U.S.), respectively.

For more information, please visit www.livanova.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” concerning our goals, beliefs, expectations, strategies, objectives, plans and underlying assumptions and other statements that are not necessarily based on historical facts. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding VNS Therapy and our efforts to raise awareness of epilepsy. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those factors set forth in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.