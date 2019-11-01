MaxisIT Announces Pioneering SaaS Agreement with Philip Morris International for an Integrated Clinical Data Management Solution

METUCHEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MaxisIT today announced that it has GONE LIVE with MaxisIT’s Integrated Clinical Development Platform together with Tobacco Harm Reduction pioneer, Philip Morris International (PMI). PMI has awarded MaxisIT a multi-year SaaS agreement to use MaxisIT’s Clinical Data Repository, Clinical data management Hub, Statistical computing Environment and Analytics solutions for their global clinical assessment program. This pioneering agreement for MaxisIT’s industry-leading, Integrated Platform, will replace Philip Morris International’s existing solution. With this successful and timely GO LIVE, MaxisIT reinforces its position as an industry innovator in cloud-based clinical data & analytics software solutions for risk-averse and highly regulated industry.

Planning and managing clinical studies have become more complex as the research questions are becoming increasingly more complicated and resource intensive. In order to demonstrate the effectiveness and value of the products being studies, companies must be able to handle the wide variety of data and analyze them timely for faster regulatory review. MaxisIT’s Platform enables “data-driven digital transformation” by delivering complete analytics platform from data ingestion to transformation to analysis and clinical intelligence including data-driven digital applications that truly delivers the value of data, while improving time and reducing costs in clinical development processes by in-time decision-making. This platform’s “Direct-Data-Delivery-Pipe™” intelligently automates the source to insight clinical data value chain for timely review. “At Philip Morris, we are working to develop new products to provide smokers alternative products that are a better option than continuing to smoke cigarettes. Implementing MaxisIT’s solution, will help us stay in the forefront of science, by providing us with a more robust and efficient system for clinical data management and analytics, that will ensure data quality and transparency while ultimately helping us keep pace with the speed of innovation in order to bring scientifically substantiated products to market faster,” said Sharon Carty, Director Clinical Science & Epidemiology Operations, Philip Morris International.

“Increasing variety, volume and complexity of data in clinical trials demands a holistic data strategy for clinical R&D. Data management is struggling to assimilate data across the sources and derive meaningful clinical intelligence for timely decision making,” said Maulik Shah, CEO, MaxisIT. “Industry needs an integrated and intelligent solution that is purpose-built; and supports the entire clinical data value chain in a self-service manner via secured cloud. With over 2000 clinical studies managed in cloud across the customers, MaxisIT’s Platform is delivering value at a faster return on investment,” added by Maulik Shah.

Using MaxisIT’s Integrated Platform, the clinical data management processes can reduce cycle time, achieve greater control over data and respond to quality concerns in time; furthermore, clinical researchers can have faster access to data and self-service insight.

Additional Resources

MaxisIT Integrated Clinical Development Platform

MaxisIT Cloud Services Video

Data, Analytics, Insight…faster; visit maxisit.com