BISTel and SK Telecom Announce Grandview® APM Powered by Metatron®

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BISTel, the market leading supplier of automation, engineering and adaptive intelligence (A.I.) applications for smart manufacturing introduced Grandview® Asset Performance Management (APM), powered by Metatron®, a cloud based, IoT enabled asset performance management solution that offers real-time equipment health monitoring and A.I. powered predictive maintenance of factory equipment, and other critical production assets. Grandview® APM showcases industry leading, data visualization for all users in the factory. The new A.I. based solution performs real-time fault detection, fault classification and fault prediction to cut equipment maintenance costs substantially and extend the life equipment. Grandview® APM is designed for automotive, semiconductor and electronics, flat panel, pharmaceutical, oil and gas, as well as industrial manufacturers and their suppliers. Grandview® APM achieves constant uptime of production equipment, greatly reduces equipment maintenance costs and provides substantial operational efficiencies across the entire factory.

Manufacturing Challenges

Manufacturers face five common challenges - productivity and quality losses due to equipment failures; high replacement cost of parts; long repair times, outdated and ineffective equipment maintenance programs and siloed data that create huge inefficiencies. The new equipment health monitoring and predictive maintenance solution is fully integrated requires minimal IT resources and support.

Equipment Health Monitoring and Predictive Based Maintenance

Traditional health monitoring and predictive maintenance solutions are slow, require significant user intervention, are localized, take a long time to deploy and require significant IT resources and other costly support. The Grandview® solution showcases five key A.I. smart applications which operate on the state-of-the art, Metatron® IoT data analysis platform. These intelligent applications help manufacturers maintain the health of equipment, detect anomalies and predict trouble spots in production. Grandview monitors and analyzes equipment data, both historical and real-time to reduce maintenance costs by as much as 25 percent.

Industry Leading Data Visualization for Best-in-Class Reporting

Whether you are an operator, engineer or executive, Grandview® APM seamlessly integrates with all other factory data management systems to provide the ultimate data visualization experience. Grandview APM plant wide, real-time monitoring maintains the health of equipment and web-based visualization improves decision making. Grandview APM collects, contextualizes, and analyzes data to enable role-based dashboarding for all users across the factory. Other benefits include:

Features

Grandview’s Industry 4.0 A.I. smart applications include:

Real-time health monitoring maintains equipment and other factory assets

Predictive based maintenance reduces costs and downtime as maintenance occurs when needed

Fault classification prioritizes issues for quickest handling

Real-time, fault detection, includes early alarm system to prevent failures from occurring

Data analysis of historical data pinpoints root cause of production issues impacting yield

Predictive analytics calculate remaining useful life (RUL) of equipment, extends life of machine

Rapidly connects factory assets to allow engineers to develop and deploy models within 24 hours

Time-series data base ensure high speed transfer and processing of unlimited data

AI/ deep learning time series data modeling and data prediction

Easy data integration to ERP, MES & supply chain management systems

Massive IoT optimized data engine (5G Ready, etc.)

Best in class reporting and visualization, delivers insights in any context

“Grandview® APM by Metatron® revolutionizes factory performance by creating data driven smart factories that connect all areas of manufacturing, provide customers with 100 percent visibility into the performance of their assets and access to real-time, actionable insights to better manage the health and performance of their assets,” said W.K. Choi, CEO, BISTel.

“Partnering our Metatron® IoT platform with BISTel’s leading A.I. smart factory applications is a complementary, strategic endeavor that offers tremendous value to manufacturing customers globally,” said Dr. Chang Hong-sung, Vice President and Head of Data Unit, SK Telecom. “BISTel’s leadership and domain expertise across the manufacturing sector and SK Telecom’s global leadership, business channels, and technology innovation will be pivotal to the success of this collaboration.”

“Slow, traditional systems are a thing of the past as customers now migrate seamlessly to these exciting new A.I. applications built on a powerful, proven and user friendly IoT platforms like Metatron® will mitigate risk, substantially boost production efficiency and maintain constant uptime of equipment and other assets across the factory,” added Choi.

Availability, Schedule a DEMO

Grandview® APM is available on SK Telecom’s Metatron IoT data analysis platform, providing a platform for powerful predictive data analytics and manufacturing insights to customers globally. To schedule a demo of the new Grandview APM, contact marketing@bistel.com

About BISTel

BISTel is a leading provider of equipment engineering systems (EES) and real-time, adaptive intelligence (A.I.) solutions for smart manufacturing. BISTel’s intelligent manufacturing solutions collect and manage data, monitor the health of equipment, optimize process flows, analyze large data, quickly identify root cause failures to mitigate risk, predict issues before they occur and extend the life of equipment through industry leading predictive analytics. BISTel solutions reduce downtime, improve yield, increase equipment utilization and achieve significant production and engineering efficiencies across the factory. Founded in 2000, BISTel has 375 employees worldwide. The company is headquartered in South Korea, with offices in California, China, France, Singapore and Texas. BISTel’s domain expertise in global manufacturing includes auto, flat panel, industrial, oil & Gas, PCB/SMT, and semiconductor manufacturing as well as automotive, and pharmaceutical manufacturing. For more information visit bistel.com