SignPath Pharma, Inc. Announces an Out-license Agreement of Its CorreQTTM Technology for Mitigation of QT Prolongation with Rain Therapeutics Inc.

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SignPath Pharma (Salt Lake City UT) today announced the first commercial out-license of its proprietary CorreQT technology platform. SignPath entered into an agreement with Rain Therapeutics (Newark CA), which licenses SignPath’s CorreQT technology for use in conjunction with Rain’s proprietary lead compound, Tarlox® (tarloxotinib,) a potent pan-ErbB inhibitor in development as a treatment in various cancer indications.

SignPath’s CorreQT technology is a novel, patented, platform that eliminates cardiac arrhythmia (QT prolongation) which is a common side effect of many drugs. The CorreQT technology has been shown to effectively eliminate these cardiac side effects without negatively impacting the efficacy or pharmacokinetics of the drug target.

"We're excited to embark on a partnership to evaluate Signpath's CorreQT technology," said Avanish Vellanki, chairman and chief executive officer of Rain Therapeutics. "Initial non-clinical data have been very encouraging."

The Rain/SignPath license agreement provides for payments of up to $78 million upon achievement of development and commercial milestones, along with royalties on commercial sales of Tarlox products incorporating SignPath’s CorreQT technology.

“We anticipate that this will be the first of many commercial applications of our CorreQT technology. Cardiac arrhythmia is one of the biggest obstacles to drug safety, and our technology provides a solution for creating heart safe drugs by eliminating their pro-arrhythmic side effects,” said Kai Larson, CEO of SignPath. “The CorreQT technology has been successfully tested with 40 different pro-arrhythmic drug targets, including anti-depressants, antibiotics, anticancer, and other drug classes, completely eliminating QT prolongation in all of these drug targets. We believe that SignPath’s technology will become the preferred solution for addressing cardiac arrhythmia for both approved drugs and those in development.”

SignPath Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of heart safe drugs for the treatment of serious diseases. The first such drug, LipoCurcTM, an anti-cancer compound, has successfully completed Phase I human clinical trials. Further clinical trials with LipoCurcTM and SPP4040, SignPath’s proprietary adjuvant for mitigating cardio-toxicity, are planned for 2020.