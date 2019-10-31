Invenra Announces Expansion of Collaboration with Exelixis

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Invenra Inc. announced that it has expanded its collaboration with Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL). Exelixis and Invenra had entered into a collaboration on May 2nd, 2018 to discover and develop multispecific antibodies through the use of Invenra’s B-BodyTM technology platform. The new collaboration will continue to use the Invenra antibody discovery capabilities to generate additional biologics-based programs.

“The expanded collaboration speaks to the strength and early success of the initial collaboration between Exelixis and Invenra,” said Bonnie Hammer, Ph.D., Vice President of Research and Development of Invenra. “We are excited to continue to work with the Exelixis team. Both teams have demonstrated the desire to generate best-in-class therapeutics, and this expanded collaboration enables us to continue generating novel candidates for the Exelixis pipeline.”

About Invenra

Invenra Inc., is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of multispecific antibodies for immuno-oncology and autoimmunity. Invenra’s proprietary B-Body™ and SNIPER™ technologies are used to develop novel antibodies that can bind to two or more specific therapeutic targets and mimic the natural IgG antibodies made by the human body. The B-Body™ platform enables the rapid identification of an optimal combination of epitope, affinity and geometry of an antibody using high throughput in-format screening for function in cell-based assays, while maintaining the biophysical characteristics needed for lead development. Importantly, the B-Body™ platform is designed to create advantages for candidate discovery with novel mechanisms of action and ease of manufacturing. Invenra has developed its own pipeline of lead multispecific antibodies and has partnered with several biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies who leverage Invenra’s technologies to identify molecules with biological relevance for drug development. For more information, please visit www.invenra.com.