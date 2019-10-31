Notarize Partners with Dropbox to Offer Online Notarization to More Than 500 Million Users and Businesses

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Notarize, the first company to empower millions of people around the world to sign and notarize documents entirely online has partnered with Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX), the world’s first smart workspace, on an Extension that provides seamless, one-click access to get documents notarized right within Dropbox.

“Dropbox has changed the way people interact with the Internet and their most important files,” said Notarize Founder and CEO, Pat Kinsel. “We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Dropbox to offer an Extension that helps people notarize documents from anywhere in the world, right from within their Dropbox account.”

Dropbox launched a set of new Extensions to its platform today, as the company deepens its efforts to enable users the ability to work more seamlessly from within Dropbox, with access to their most important tools, content and products.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Notarize to bring online notarization capabilities to Dropbox Extensions,” said Billy Blau, Global VP of Business Development and Partnerships at Dropbox. “We want to help our users accomplish their business-critical workflows efficiently and get the most out of their work. By integrating their key business tools within Dropbox, users can seamlessly take actions on their content all in one place.”

You can learn more about the Notarize Extension with Dropbox at notarize.com/dropbox.

About Dropbox

Dropbox is the world’s first smart workspace that helps people and teams focus on the work that matters. With more than 500 million registered users across 180 countries, we’re on a mission to design a more enlightened way of working. Dropbox is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, and has 12 offices around the world. For more information on our mission and products, visit dropbox.com.

About Notarize

Notarize is the first platform to empower thousands of people each day to sign and notarize documents online. From adopting a child to buying a home, Notarize builds trusted products and services that support life's most important moments. Notarize supports more than 5,000 businesses across all industries nationwide.

For more information on our mission, visit notarize.com.