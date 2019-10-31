Geisinger Launches First-of-its-kind Innovative Digital Tool for Better Breast Care Management

DANVILLE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Geisinger has partnered with Life Image, a global network for sharing clinical and imaging data, to offer a first-of-its-kind innovative digital tool that allows women to request, store, and share their breast health records, including previous mammograms, for timely and accurate breast care management.

Access to previous mammograms is critical for early detection of breast cancer. Patients without access to previous mammograms are likely to undergo more testing, and cancer detection may be delayed.

This initiative that is supported by a Pennsylvania Department of Health grant awarded to KeyHIE through the Pennsylvania Patient and Provider Network aims to support interoperability of health information including diagnostic images to enhance the quality of patient care.

Founded in 2005 by Geisinger, KeyHIE is one of the oldest and largest health information exchanges in the United States. It serves over 5.8 million patients over a large geographical area including Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

"Mammosphere provides a resource for both patients and providers to easily share breast health images and exams. Mammosphere is secure and HIPAA-compliant and helps to reduce the burden on new patients of having to track down and gather their breast health history in advance of an appointment. With access to patient mammogram history, providers will have everything needed to provide a fast and definitive interpretation of the mammogram,” said Joe Fisne, Associate Chief Information Officer of Geisinger.

“Partnering with Geisinger is an exciting opportunity for us to collaborate with such a progressive institution and work together towards our shared goal of exceeding patient expectations and providing superior care,” said Matthew A. Michela, President and CEO of Life Image.

In addition to Mammosphere, Life Image and Geisinger are working to expand their collaboration into new areas of population health management, patient engagement, and imaging.

Mammosphere is designed specifically for patients and is intuitive and easy-to-use. Click here to access Mammosphere.

About KeyHIE

The Keystone Health Information Exchange® (KeyHIE) was founded by Geisinger Health System in April 2005, via a memorandum of understanding signed by 8 hospitals throughout Central Pennsylvania. One of the nation’s largest and most advanced health information exchanges, KeyHIE connects 18 hospitals, 251 physician practices, 95 long-term care facilities, 30 home health agencies and other healthcare organizations. It serves over 4 million patients over a 53-county presence in Pennsylvania to ensure health information follows patients, regardless of where they receive care. KeyHIE offers a wide range of services to doctor’s offices, hospitals, nursing homes and other healthcare organizations in Pennsylvania and surrounding areas. For more information, visit http://KeyHIE.org.

About Life Image

Life Image is the world’s largest medical evidence network providing access to points of care and curated clinical and imaging data. It is the only company in the market today with Real World Imaging™ that provides large-scale, heterogeneous, de-identified imaging sets that are linkable to other longitudinal data. Founded in 2008, Life Image has created a digital platform using industry-leading interoperability standards to connect 10,000 facilities with more than 150,000 U.S. providers and 58,000 global clinics. Its network of hospitals, physicians, patients, life sciences, medical devices and telehealth is interconnected with a technical ecosystem of EHRs, PACS, AI solutions, cloud environments and analytics platforms. For more information about Life Image, please visit www.lifeimage.com, visit its blog and follow the company on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Geisinger

Geisinger is committed to making better health easier for the more than 1.5 million consumers it serves. Founded more than 100 years ago by Abigail Geisinger, the system now includes 13 hospital campuses, a 600,000-member health plan, two research centers and the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. With 32,000 employees and 1,800 employed physicians, Geisinger boosts its hometown economies in Pennsylvania and New Jersey by billions of dollars annually. For more information, visit www.geisinger.org, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.