Lathrop Gage and Gray Plant Mooty Announce Combination, Expanding Midwest Depth and Broadening National Platform

KANSAS CITY, Mo. & MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lathrop Gage and Gray Plant Mooty announced today that their stakeholders approved a combination of the two law firms to form Lathrop GPM LLP. The combination, effective Jan. 1, 2020, will expand client services, deepen both firms’ core in the Midwest and provide a wider national platform.

“Clients are at the heart of everything we do. Our work helps them seize opportunities, solve problems, and dominate their marketplace,” said Lathrop Gage Managing Partner Cameron Garrison. “This combination offers Lathrop Gage clients experienced attorneys in new legal practices and access to deeper benches in several areas.”

Gray Plant Mooty Managing Officer Michael P. Sullivan Jr. said: “Both of our firms are, first and foremost, dedicated to our clients, and this combination will provide them with expanded services to meet their growing needs. The synergies between Gray Plant Mooty and Lathrop Gage are remarkable. Together we will have the expertise in a wide range of practice areas and geographies to better serve our clients.”

Lathrop Gage’s clients will gain access to Gray Plant Mooty’s globally recognized franchise team, as well as its award-winning health law, higher education, mergers and acquisitions, and nonprofit practices. Gray Plant Mooty’s clients will benefit from Lathrop Gage’s extensive experience in life sciences patent prosecution, insurance recovery, tax credits, environmental law, tort litigation, and energy. The combination will also create a deeper bench of talent in corporate, labor and employment, business litigation, and trusts and estates.

Lathrop GPM will have nearly 400 attorneys in 14 offices from coast to coast, including Boston, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Dallas, Denver, Chicago and St. Louis. The combined firm would rank No. 113 on the 2019 NLJ 500 list, based on headcount, and No. 140 on the 2019 Am Law 200 list, based on gross revenue. Its two largest offices will be in Minneapolis and Kansas City, Mo.

Garrison will serve as Lathrop GPM’s managing partner and chair of the Executive Committee, and Sullivan will serve as the partner-in-charge of the Minneapolis office, as well as a member of the Executive Committee leading the integration efforts. The 13-member Lathrop GPM Executive Committee will have partners from each legacy firm.

About Lathrop Gage

Founded in 1873, Lathrop Gage LLP is a national law firm headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, with 240 lawyers in 10 offices across the country. Its attorneys provide strategic guidance in litigation, business and intellectual property law, with deep knowledge and experience in the industries they serve. For more information, visit www.lathropgage.com.

About Gray Plant Mooty

The oldest continuing law firm in Minneapolis, dating back to 1866, Gray Plant Mooty, with 155 lawyers and offices in Minnesota, Washington, D.C. and North Dakota, is a leading corporate law firm with one of the top franchise practices in the world. The firm’s attorneys and staff are recognized for providing exceptional service and value to clients globally. For more information, visit www.gpmlaw.com.