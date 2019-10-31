Meitheal Pharmaceuticals Announces Completion of Majority Stake Investment from Nanjing King-Friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Company

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Meitheal Pharmaceuticals (“Meitheal”), a fully integrated generic injectables company based in Chicago, Illinois today announced the completion of a previously announced majority stake investment from Hong Kong King-Friend Industrial Company (HKF), a wholly-owned subsidiary of China-based manufacturer Nanjing King-Friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Company (NKF). Following the completion of the $95 million transaction, Meitheal is now majority-owned by NKF and will serve as its exclusive commercialization arm in the US.

ABOUT MEITHEAL PHARMACEUTICALS

Since 2017, Meitheal Pharmaceuticals has bridged critical gaps in the US healthcare market by supplying high quality, affordable generic injectables. Our diversified product range — from antibiotics, anticoagulants, and muscle relaxants to drugs used in chemotherapy — represents practical solutions for countless patients around the country, as well as Meitheal’s commitment to their care. Based in Chicago, Illinois, our aim each day is producing quality and ensuring affordability, using the traditional Irish guiding principle we are named for — Meitheal (Mee·hall): working together toward a common goal, for the greater good.

Learn more about who we are and what we do at www.meithealpharma.com.

ABOUT NANJING KING-FRIEND BIOPHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY (NKF)

Nanjing King-Friend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (NKF) is a China-based company principally engaged in the research and development, production and sales of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and Finished Dosage Form (FDF). Established in 1986 as one of world leading manufacturers of heparin related APIs, NKF has grown into a fully integrated API and FDF manufacturer in multiple therapeutic areas including critical care and oncology. With three US FDA approved manufacturing sites in China and more than 500 employees, including more than 100 dedicated research and development experts, NKF strives to meet patient needs globally with market presence at US, China, EU and South America. The Company is publicly listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange with a market capitalization over $3B.

ABOUT HONG KONG KING-FRIEND INDUSTRIAL COMPANY

Hong Kong King-Friend Industrial Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NKF, founded in 2010.