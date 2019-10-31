Legacy Planning Partners Joins Commonwealth Financial Network®

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Commonwealth Financial Network®, the nation’s largest privately held Registered Investment Adviser–independent broker/dealer, announces the addition of Legacy Planning Partners, with a presence in Allentown, Plymouth Meeting, and West Chester, Pennsylvania, to its network of independent financial advisors. Formerly affiliated with Securian Financial Services, Inc., partners Jan Graybill, CFP®, CLU®, ChFC®, MSFS, CEPA®; Robert Wermuth, AIF®, CLU®, ChFC®; Matthew Kulp, CFP®, CEPA®; and Kevin Donohue, CFP®, AIF®, along with their team of 30 advisors and support staff, bring with them total account assets of $1 billion.

Legacy Planning Partners specializes in taking a panoramic planning approach to wealth management, dedicating themselves to the business of family, and working collaboratively with cross-functional counterparts to guide clients and their families to their end goal. The firm focuses its services on four niche areas: family office services, business transition planning, employer retirement plan consulting, and financial planning. For more information about the firm, visit https://legacy-online.com/.

“Commonwealth delivers access to resources that Legacy Planning was looking for in order to build a world-class financial services firm,” says Jan Graybill, managing partner and CEO. “With access to this caliber of new tools and services, we will significantly increase our value proposition to our clients. Commonwealth’s enhanced support in practice management, investment resources, and technology will give Legacy Planning a clear competitive advantage in delivering a more seamless, client-advisor relationship experience.”

“Commonwealth is proud to have earned the trust of a practice with the impressive size and breadth of Legacy Planning, and we wholeheartedly welcome them to our community,” said Andrew Daniels, managing principal, business development. “We are perfectly poised to support their operations at scale, enable their team, and ensure their business continues to thrive with our trademark personal attention backed by a robust technology suite.”

About Commonwealth Financial Network

Founded in 1979, Commonwealth Financial Network®, Member FINRA/SIPC, is the nation’s largest privately held Registered Investment Adviser–independent broker/dealer, with headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts, and San Diego, California. J.D. Power ranks Commonwealth “#1 in Independent Advisor Satisfaction Among Financial Investment Firms, Six Times in a Row.” The firm supports approximately 1,950 independent financial advisors nationwide. For more information, please visit www.commonwealth.com.

Commonwealth received the highest score in the independent advisor segment of the J.D. Power 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2018, and 2019 Financial Advisor Satisfaction Studies of customers’ satisfaction among financial advisors. Visit jdpower.com/awards.

