Atlas Financial Holdings Announces Selection of Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP as New Independent Auditor

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFH) (“Atlas” or the “Company”) announced today that the firm of Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP (“Baker Tilly”) was engaged as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm to audit the Company’s financial statements commencing with the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.

Scott D. Wollney, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased to be working with the Baker Tilly team as Atlas’ outside independent auditor. We remain committed to utilizing Atlas’ existing platform as a specialized Managing General Agency to work with strategic external insurance and reinsurance partners while continuing to support our subsidiary insurance companies, and are looking forward to becoming current with our financials and executing on this strategy.”

About Atlas

The primary business of Atlas is commercial automobile insurance in the United States, with a niche market orientation and focus on insurance for the “light” commercial automobile sector including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine/livery (including certain transportation network company drivers) and business auto.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Atlas and its insurance subsidiaries and businesses. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity. The words “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “may,” “should,” “estimate,” “project,” “outlook,” “forecast” or similar words are used to identify such forward looking information. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Companies, including risks regarding the insurance industry, economic factors and the equity markets generally and the risk factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Atlas and its subsidiaries undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.