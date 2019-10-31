Behavox with Semmle: Using Fortress-Like Security Solutions to Protect Highly Sensitive Data

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Behavox, the market leader in data analytics software for Compliance, CRM and Risk, with Semmle, a code analysis platform provider, today released a report which unpacks how the two technology leaders have joined forces to protect financial services’ industry data through fortress-like security solutions.

The Behavox Platform, at its core, is a cutting-edge enterprise data lake with proprietary processing algorithms, risk scoring logic, and the visualization of extremely complex data. Everyday Behavox clients in Risk and Compliance rely on its software to analyze their organization’s highly sensitivity data. Therefore, the security of the code that supports the Behavox Platform is critical for clients and the protection of their data.

In its ongoing effort to provide best-in-class security, Behavox has partnered with Semmle, leveraging its semantic code analysis engine to provide the extra layer of security its systems require in order to effectively locate and respond to critical vulnerabilities quickly.

Behavox works with some of the largest financial institutions in the world, with customers throughout Europe, North America and Asia. It analyzes more than 150 types of sensitive data in real time, including email, chats and phone call records, and automatically launches software updates several times per week, sometimes multiple times each day. Given the sensitive data involved in financial services, the team is especially focused on mitigating risks surrounding unauthorized access to data systems and data exfiltration.

“We selected Semmle’s semantic code analysis engine for its impressive accuracy and its proprietary code customization, which enabled our engineers to write their own, personalized queries,” said Roman Zelov, Behavox’s Chief Technology Officer. “Customization is a critical factor given the sensitive nature of our customer data, so it was a no-brainer once we realized its code analysis engine would satisfy customer requirements, provide continuous security, greater accuracy and code flexibility for our engineers.”

Out of 10 different code analysis vendors, Semmle was by far the most impressive to Zelov and his team. The product helps automate the manual and labor-intensive work of detecting variants of critical vulnerabilities through a process called variant analysis.

Looking ahead, Behavox envisions Semmle’s semantic code analysis engine becoming a part of Behavox’s DevSecOps agile and security-focused culture.

