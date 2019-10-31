Neon District Creator Blockade Games Partners With SludgeFeed to Help Bring Blockchain Gaming Mainstream

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blockade Games, the startup behind the upcoming cyberpunk role-playing game Neon District, has entered into a strategic partnership with SludgeFeed, a startup crypto news website that covers the blockchain and gaming industries, to drive forward the mainstream adoption of blockchain gaming.

Through the new partnership, Blockade Games and SludgeFeed will co-promote the December 16 Early Access launch of Neon District: Season One, which will feature a full single-player campaign that allows players to battle and progress through a sci-fi dystopia while earning in-game items.

“SludgeFeed is right on target with Blockade Games' mission to bring blockchain gaming into the mainstream, while still honoring the crypto community,” said Marguerite deCourcelle, CEO of Blockade Games. “We are proud to be aligned with such an innovative, respected, and growing media brand.”

"While crypto-fueled gaming is still in its infancy, the gameplay and design quality of Neon District, as well as its availability on Steam, offer an opportunity for us to help bridge the worlds of traditional and blockchain gaming," added Tom Stankewicz, co-creator and Editor in Chief of SludgeFeed.

By leveraging blockchain technology and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), the partnership will also pioneer new ways for traditional news and media brands to expand their audience and revenue streams through unique in-game content and user engagement.

"It's becoming increasingly more difficult for online media brands to survive on advertisement revenue alone," said Craig Russo, co-creator of SludgeFeed. "That's why we decided to build SludgeFeed at the intersection of cryptocurrency and gaming, as it opens the door for new and unique opportunities. We could think of no better partner to explore this new territory than Blockade Games."

Over the coming year, Blockade Games and SludgeFeed will unveil a number of new initiatives for promoting blockchain gaming, offering fun and engaging opportunities for early-adopters.

Christopher Chapman, Executive Producer of Blockade Games, added, “Neon District is this chaotic urban hell saturated in a censored, government-run version of social media. From a design perspective, we needed to create a scrappy, underground media brand to give the player useful information for in-game missions. SludgeFeed reached out to us on a separate topic, and I thought, "Wait a minute. They are perfect!" We are excited to see where the 'Sludge' storyline will take us and what game design opportunities will grow out of this unique partnership.”

Neon District is currently available for addition on Steam Wishlists and the game's public Loadout item sale is currently running through the Early Access launch of the game in December.

About Neon District

Neon District is an upcoming cyberpunk role-playing game developed by Blockade Games and built on the Loom Network with Unity. Players control parties of characters and battle to progress through a sci-fi storyline and earn in-game NFT (non-fungible token) items. Your aim as part of the “Degens” and “Edits” is to combat a governing entity that has begun to surveil and control its citizens with implant technology.

About SludgeFeed

A product of Boston-based startup Peer, LLC., SludgeFeed is a new-age online media and news brand focused on the intersection of the cryptocurrency and gaming markets. SludgeFeed delivers in-depth analysis and coverage on blockchain projects, crypto market news, esports events and more.