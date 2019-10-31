Global Payments Announces Strategic Partnership with Desjardins Group in Canada

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, today announced an agreement with Desjardins Group, the leading cooperative financial group in Canada, to acquire its existing merchant acquiring business and portfolio of approximately 40,000 merchants. As part of the transaction, Global Payments will enter into an exclusive 10-year marketing alliance agreement under which Desjardins will refer members to Global Payments for payment technology and acquiring solutions.

Desjardins Group is the sixth largest financial institution in Canada by deposits, with approximately 1,000 branches and over 7 million members and clients. Its merchant acquiring business is a leader in Quebec, providing payment solutions to businesses across a wide range of verticals.

"We are delighted to enter into this agreement with Desjardins, validating the distinctiveness of our pure play payments model and building on our successful track record of being the partner of choice for leading financial institutions globally," said Cameron Bready, President and Chief Operating Officer of Global Payments. "This partnership will allow us to leverage the breadth and depth of our technology solutions, local and worldwide payments expertise, modern architecture and comprehensive distribution in Canada to provide best-in-class service to Desjardins’ members.”

"We're proud to announce a new partnership that will provide our customers with the best payment technology solutions available in the market," said Denis Berthiaume, Senior Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer at Desjardins. "Global Payments has a strong reputation in the Canadian market for unparalleled payments expertise and innovative solutions that can help drive business efficiencies and position our customers for growth."

The transaction is expected to close by early 2020, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals and satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is a leading pure play payments technology company delivering innovative software and services to our customers globally. Our technologies, services and employee expertise enable us to provide a broad range of solutions that allow our customers to operate their businesses more efficiently across a variety of channels in many markets around the world.

Headquartered in Georgia with over 24,000 employees worldwide, Global Payments is a member of the S&P 500 with worldwide reach spanning over 100 countries throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. For more information, visit www.globalpaymentsinc.com and follow Global Payments on Twitter (@globalpayments), LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the leading cooperative financial group in Canada and the fifth largest in the world, with assets of $310.9 billion. It has been rated one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world’s strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has some of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.