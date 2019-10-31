Under Canvas Chooses Medallia as Experience Management and Innovation Platform

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced that Under Canvas, America’s preeminent glamping company and a leader in adventure-hospitality, has selected Medallia as its experience management platform of choice.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

About Under Canvas

Under Canvas, the fast-growing adventure-hospitality and event company, offers luxurious glamping accommodations just minutes from America’s most popular national parks. Inspired by the African safari experience, the founders set out to create an immersive outdoor escape that serves as a unique bridge between travel and nature while offering all the comforts of a hotel. Recognized as the “perfect glamping experience” by Vogue, Under Canvas operates locations in Yellowstone and Glacier in Montana; Moab and Zion in Utah; Mount Rushmore in South Dakota; Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee and Grand Canyon and Tucson, Arizona. For more information, visit www.undercanvas.com

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, digital and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using the suite of experience management and innovation solutions offered by Medallia, customers can engage employees, reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers and create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities providing clear and potent returns on investment. www.medallia.com

© 2019 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia®, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.