Novarc Technologies’ Spool Welding Robot to Be Implemented by Global Engineering Firm

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Novarc Technologies, a Canadian-based robotics company specializing in the design and commercialization of collaborative robots for industrial applications, announced today a global Engineering Procurement and Construction Company will implement three Spool Welding Robots as part of their suite of welding solutions. Novarc will demonstrate its Spool Welding Robot (SWR) at FABTECH in Chicago, November 11-14 at Booth B19062.

“Our welders’ expertise coupled with robotics is creating new opportunities for our people, greater productivity for our customers, and increased safety for all,” said the company.

“We’re excited to provide our collaborative welding solution to these global leaders in the construction industry. This partnership represents a major shift in construction paradigm of transitioning from manual welding by rig welders, to using lower skilled welders and welding robots in the fab shop to significantly lower the cost of welding, while achieving even better weld quality,” says Soroush Karimzadeh, CEO of Novarc Technologies.

Novarc also announced the SWR’s integration with STRATUS, taking automation in the fabrication process to a whole new level.

“With the Spool Welding Robot and STRATUS integration, we can now transition the weld data in construction models to the SWR, and enhance its capabilities as a Shop Fabrication Tool,” says Karimzadeh.

“This is a very exciting integration for our STRATUS customers. Incorporating tools with STRATUS is one of our core competencies and an area our clients are pushing us to continue. The tie-in of the digital spool from STRATUS to the Novarc’s SWR will give our clients the ability to maximize shop resources; minimize manual data entry; streamline and digitize QA and QC processes; and, increase visibility of project status,” says Todd Liebe, President of GTP Services, creator of STRATUS.

Novarc’s SWR has already been proven to increase productivity and shop capacity, while demonstrating superior weld quality and improved welder ergonomics, and this integration between STRATUS and SWR heightens its role as a valuable fabrication tool.

Novarc also announced today that Pitt Meadows Plumbing & Mechanical Systems Ltd. - an innovative mechanical contracting company servicing the construction industry - has purchased a SWR, which will be incorporated with STRATUS.

“This technology from Novarc brings a new level of quality and consistency with every weld as well as an embedded video of the weld into the BIM model. At Pitt Meadows Plumbing we are always looking for ways to improve the quality of the product as well as to provide an embedded QA/QC report on every joint,” says Steve Robinson, President of Pitt Meadows Plumbing who is both a Novarc and a STRATUS customer.

ABOUT NOVARC TECHNOLOGIES:

Novarc Technologies is a Canadian-based robotics company specializing in the design and commercialization of collaborative robots for industrial applications. Novarc’s Spool Welding Robot (SWR) is the world’s first of its kind in pipe welding applications.

