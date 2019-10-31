Soft Robotics Introduces coDrive System, Enabling Mobile and Adaptable Solutions for Collaborative Robotic Applications

BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Soft Robotics, Inc. continues to drive disruptive innovation with its adaptable gripping solutions, bringing robotic automation to high growth markets. Today, the company announced its new coDrive technology, a modular system which brings the patented and proven mGrip soft gripper technology to collaborative robots without the requirement for tethered pressurized air. coDrive, through the integration of proprietary Soft Robotics control logic and an independent air source, is now available to power an expanded line of mGrip Cobot Kits.

As collaborative robots and robot arms become increasingly mobile, they require a gripping system that is as easy to deploy and utilize. Soft Robotics grasping solutions are proven globally in the most demanding production environments. The collaborative robot users know the market-leading benefits of this adaptable and agile solution and today Soft Robotics has answered their call with a giant leap in grasping capabilities to the collaborative market. coDrive “cuts the pneumatic cord” and allows mGrip to be deployed where the customer needs it, untethering the system for a variety of collaborative robotic applications such as pick and place, packaging, and machine tending. Now, collaborative customers can bring mGrip adaptive technology to their application with the ease and portability of traditional electrical grippers. The first iteration of coDrive is designed for plug-and-play capability with Universal Robots and has a UR+ certification.

“Our customers are deploying collaborative robots in an agile infrastructure, but to do so they require a gripping solution that enables their agile manufacturing strategy and removes barriers that traditional grasping technologies present,” said Carl Vause, CEO of Soft Robotics. “We designed coDrive with this in mind to power our proven mGrip technology in our new Cobot Kits, allowing customers to deploy or re-deploy their collaborative robotic solution anywhere and with ease, enabling flexibility in their supply chain and manufacturing operations.”

coDrive is plug and play with Universal Robots. The controller tucks away into the UR cabinet and includes URCap software for easy programming via the teach pendant. Enabling untethered mGrip applications was the inspiration for coDrive. Users simply install the mGrip system, set the grip pressure and release timing and are able to immediately start picking in the manufacturing location of their choice, no longer dictated by the proximity of house air.

“We are excited by the new mGrip Cobot Kits from Soft Robotics that we see filling a gap in the collaborative market. These kits are truly designed with our customers in mind and are sure to enable quick deployment and a quick ROI,” said Joe Campbell, Senior Manager, Strategic Marketing & Application Development, Universal Robots.

Soft Robotics and Universal Robots will host a webinar on November 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm Eastern and preview the mGrip Cobot Kits with the new coDrive technology. To register, visit: http://bit.ly/SoftRoboticsWebinar

About Soft Robotics:

Soft Robotics is robotic automation for the factory of the future. Powered by advanced material science and AI, Soft Robotics’ gripping solutions adapt to today’s ever-changing manufacturing supply chain without the cost and complexity of traditional robotic systems. Since the company’s inception, its technology platform has experienced substantial customer validation and adoption, with production installations running 24/7 for global customers in Food & Beverage, Advanced Manufacturing and E-commerce.

Soft Robotics is backed by leading venture capital firms and strategic investors that include Calibrate Ventures, Hyperplane Venture Capital, Material Impact, Scale Venture Partners, ABB Technology Ventures, Honeywell Ventures, Tekfen Ventures and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. For more information, please visit www.softroboticsinc.com or follow the company @SoftRoboticsInc.