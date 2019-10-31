MOL Group Extends Relationship with MobileIron to Drive Business Efficiency and Growth

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MobileIron (NASDAQ: MOBL), the company that introduced the industry’s first mobile-centric, zero trust platform for the enterprise, today announced that it has extended its long-term relationship with MOL Group (MOL), an integrated, multinational oil and gas company headquartered in Budapest, Hungary. MOL Group will transition from MobileIron Core to MobileIron Cloud to get the benefits of full-service unified endpoint management (UEM) in the cloud.

“Over the past few years, MobileIron’s zero trust platform has dramatically improved our mobile productivity,” said Peter Varga, Group CTO/CISO at MOL Group. “Employees can quickly and securely access the resources they need every day, while IT has improved visibility and control across the mobile fleet. We’re confident that MobileIron’s platform will continue to help us meet our mobile security goals, particularly as we migrate to cloud-based infrastructures and services.”

“It’s been exciting to help MOL Group successfully optimize their workflows on secure mobile devices,” said Simon Biddiscombe, CEO, MobileIron. “We look forward to continuing to help MOL Group meet their mobile security needs and migrate to the cloud, without sacrificing productivity. We’re committed to delivering a secure work experience, and helping our customers drive business efficiency and growth.”

By moving to MobileIron Cloud, MOL Group will benefit from on-demand scalability and enhanced ROI. MOL Group will be able to instantly scale its UEM deployment as business needs change, eliminate long hardware procurement planning cycles and costs, and get automatic updates and access to new features as soon as they become available. MOL Group will also be able to minimize hardware costs by eliminating the need to maintain on-prem hardware, reduce data center hardware footprint to virtually zero, and reallocate IT resources from hardware maintenance to more strategic tasks.

S&T Consulting Hungary Ltd., an authorized MobileIron partner, will continue to deliver MobileIron’s products to MOL Group and integrate them within existing corporate systems.

About MOL Group

MOL Group is an integrated, international oil and gas company, headquartered in Budapest, Hungary. It is active in over 40 countries with a dynamic international workforce of 26,000 people and a track record of more than 100 years in the industry. MOL’s exploration and production activities are supported by more than 75 years’ experience in the hydrocarbon field. At the moment, there are production activities in 8 countries and exploration assets in 13 countries. MOL Group operates four refineries and two petrochemical plants under integrated supply chain management in Hungary, Slovakia and Croatia, and owns a network of 2,000 service stations across 10 countries in Central & South Eastern Europe.

About S&T Consulting Hungary Ltd.

S&T Consulting Hungary Ltd., is part of the S&T Group. S&T Hungary is one of the largest information technology consulting and system integrator company in Hungary with special expertise in enterprise resource planning, application and operation services, industrial digitalization, IT networks, servers, data storage and IT security solutions. S&T Hungary carries out both national and international projects on quality, on time, on budget and on scope for more than 20 years. Headquartered in Austria, the S&T Group is a renowned provider of IT systems and manufacturer of their component hardware and software. The Group also develops and supplies smart energy technologies. S&T employs more than 4,400 people, and work in more than 25 countries.

About MobileIron

MobileIron is redefining enterprise security with the industry’s first mobile-centric, zero trust platform built on the foundation of unified endpoint management (UEM) to secure access and protect data across the perimeter-less enterprise. Zero trust assumes that bad actors are already in the network and secure access is determined by a “never trust, always verify” approach. MobileIron goes beyond identity management and gateway approaches by utilizing a more comprehensive set of attributes before granting access. A mobile-centric, zero trust approach validates the device, establishes user context, checks app authorization, verifies the network, and detects and remediates threats before granting secure access to a device or user.

The MobileIron security platform is built on the foundation of award-winning and industry-leading unified endpoint management (UEM) capabilities with additional zero trust-enabling technologies, including zero sign-on (ZSO), multi-factor authentication (MFA), and mobile threat defense (MTD). Over 19,000 customers, including the world’s largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies and other highly regulated companies, have chosen MobileIron to enable a seamless and secure user experience by ensuring only authorized users, devices, apps, and services can access business resources.