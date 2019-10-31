Iteris Becomes a Cisco Solution Technology Integrator Partner for Cisco Transportation IoT Solutions Segment

SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, today announced that it has entered into a Solution Technology Integrator (STI) agreement with Cisco Systems as part of the Cisco Transportation IoT Solutions segment.

The STI agreement supports Iteris’ incorporation of Cisco technology into its smart transportation solutions, and highlights the integration of Cisco communication systems into current and future projects to ensure its mutual customers have the most secure and reliable communication infrastructure for their end-to-end transportation systems.

In addition, by integrating Cisco hardware and software at the edge, the Iteris intersection-as-a-service™ offering will be able to support advanced capabilities for edge processing, as well as larger data sets and connected vehicles applications that feed into Iteris’ mobility intelligence platform and wider transportation analytics solutions.

The STI agreement also allows Iteris to be a direct reseller of Cisco hardware and software to public agencies, focusing on the smart transportation market.

“As a member of the Cisco Solution Technology Integrator program, we are thrilled to provide city and state transportation agencies with Cisco’s industry-leading networking capabilities,” said Ramin Massoumi, senior vice president and general manager, Transportation Systems at Iteris. “Iteris has been a key proponent of driving change through ITS solutions for many years and this agreement with Cisco is further testament to our dedication to ultimately enhance safety and mobility across city, state and national transportation networks.”

Iteris announced in June this year that its detection solutions are part of the Cisco Connected Communities Infrastructure solution.

About Iteris, Inc.

