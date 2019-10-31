City of Birmingham Partners with Avenu Insights & Analytics to Bring Online Portal for Business License and Tax Administration

CENTREVILLE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The City of Birmingham partnered with Avenu Insights & Analytics (Avenu) to launch online filing as a new way to file for the 2020 business license tax season. Businesses will submit and pay their business license renewals online 24 hours a day, 7 days a week versus having to either pay in person at City Hall or having to mail renewals. Businesses will also be able to submit payment via ACH Debit (checking or savings) or credit card.

An equally great benefit of filing online is that business owners will not have to worry about overlooking required information or miscalculations. Each business will have a unique access code for a customized experience and the online form will pre-populate basic business information and load the renewal license categories on file for each business. The online filing system will automatically calculate the license taxes due based on the gross receipts (or other required amounts) entered by the business, saving business owners time and providing confidence that they have filed correctly.

Avenu CEO, Paul Colangelo, stated, “The partnership with Birmingham is personal for Avenu’s Tax Administration team, who is located in Birmingham. The services and support that our office will provide, in addition to the opportunity to secure and find additional revenue for the City that we live, work and play in adds a higher level of responsibility. We are personally invested in the strategic plan for this City and excited to be a part its continued success.”

“One of our core values is customer service and this goes directly to that commitment,” Mayor Randall Woodfin said. “Online filing adds tremendous convenience to our businessowners, which saves them valuable time and streamlines the process. Partnering with a local company who has a vested interest in our community is an added benefit as well.”

About the City of Birmingham

The City of Birmingham, Alabama, is the largest city in the State of Alabama, with a population currently estimated at 212,237, and a metro population of 1,136,650. Birmingham is a beautiful diverse city nestled at the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains. At the height of the nation’s manufacturing age, the city grew so fast in population, it was called the “Magic City.” Today, Birmingham has transformed itself into a medical research, banking and service-based economy, making it one of the nation’s most livable cities with a vibrant downtown, flourishing loft community, a world-class awarded culinary scene, thriving and diverse neighborhoods and more green space per capita than any other city in the nation! To learn more, visit the City’s website at www.birminghamal.gov.

About Avenu Insights & Analytics

Over 3,000 state and local governments have partnered with Avenu to boost revenue, optimize operations, and deepen community trust. Avenu provides revenue enhancement and administrative solutions that uncover new sources of untapped revenue and deliver software that streamlines day-to-day operations. State and local governments partner with Avenu to increase revenue without raising taxes, streamline internal operations, and improve services by enhancing connectivity for constituents. Avenu is a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital. To learn more, visit www.avenuinsights.com.